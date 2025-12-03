The International Day of Persons with Disabilities is an annual event that is observed every year on December 3 around the world. This day aims to promote understanding of disability issues and support the dignity, rights, and well-being of people with disabilities. The global event highlights the importance of creating an inclusive, accessible world where everyone gets equal opportunities to learn, work, and live with respect. This year, International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2025 falls on Tuesday, December 3. Each year, the day focuses on a specific theme that guides efforts toward building a more inclusive and sustainable future. The International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2025 Theme is ‘Fostering disability inclusive societies for advancing social progress’.

As per UN data, today, the world population is over 8 billion people and more than one billion people, or approximately 15% of the world's population, live with some form of disability, and 80 %live in developing countries. This day serves as a perfect opportunity to celebrate the achievements and contributions of persons with disabilities across all fields. In this article, let’s know more about the International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2025 date, theme, history and the significance of the annual event. International Day of Persons With Disabilities Messages and Posts: Netizens Share HD Images, Wallpapers, Sayings and Quotes to Observe the Day.

International Day of Persons With Disabilities 2025

International Day of Persons With Disabilities 2025 falls on Tuesday, December 3.

International Day of Persons With Disabilities 2025 Theme

The International Day of Persons With Disabilities 2025 Theme is ‘Fostering disability inclusive societies for advancing social progress’.

International Day of Persons With Disabilities History

International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3 is an international observance promoted by the United Nations since 1992. The observance was proclaimed in 1992 by the United Nations General Assembly resolution 47/3. This global event aims to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society and increase awareness of the situation of persons with disabilities in every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural life.

Meanwhile, the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), adopted in 2006, has further advanced the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and other international development frameworks.

International Day of Persons With Disabilities Significance

International Day of Persons with Disabilities is an important global event that aims to promote an understanding of disability issues and calls for support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities. Each year the day focuses on a different issue. This day also increases awareness of gains to be derived from the integration of persons with disabilities in every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural life.

