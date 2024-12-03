International Day of Persons with Disabilities is observed every year across the globe. International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2024 falls on Tuesday, December 3. The day aims to promote the rights and wellbeing of people with disabilities. The initiative was started by the United Nations in 1992. Since then, it has been observed every year. The day is observed not only to empower people living with disabilities but to also highlight issues like accessibility, education, employment issues, and opportunities to education that are faced by them. To observe the day, raise awareness about these issues, and advocate for the rights and wellbeing of persons with disabilities, netizens took to social media to share International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2024 messages, posts, quotes, HD images, wallpapers, and sayings. International Day of Persons With Disabilities 2024 Date and Theme: Know History and Significance of the UN Day That Promotes the Rights and Wellbeing of Persons With Disabilities.

International Day of Persons with Disabilities Messages

International Day of Persons with Disabilities Posts

International Day of Persons with Disabilities Images

International Day of Persons with Disabilities Sayings

International Day of Persons with Disabilities Wallpapers

International Day of Persons with Disabilities Quotes

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)