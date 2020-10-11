International Day of the Girl Child 2020: Gender inequality is one of the many ills that society faces currently. To address such grave issues and problems, the United Nations (UN) observes International Day of the Girl Child every year on October 11. The international day promotes awareness, focusses on the betterment of girls, and aims to bridge the gender disparity. The International Day of the Girl Child is celebrated with much enthusiasm and vigour. People send across the latest International Day of the Girl Child wishes and greetings to their loved ones to celebrate the global event. In this article, we bring you International Dat of the Girl Child 2020 wishes, HD images, messages and GIFs to send greetings to your child with WhatsApp stickers.

People can send across these popular 2020 International Day of the Girl Child wishes via WhatsApp messages, Facebook statuses, Hike messages, Instagram posts and stories as well. Individuals can share these latest International Day of the Girl Child 2020 wishes through Snapchat, Telegram, and on LinkedIn as well. It would be a kind gesture on your behalf to promote such crucial social causes.

People share the newest International Day of the Girl Child 2020 wishes and greetings via SMSes, text messages, and picture messages too. If you want to send International Day of the Girl videos, then all you have to do is to download these HD festive greetings and convert them with the help of any app. Also, you can find cute International Day of the Girl Child stickers on WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers as well.

There are several ways in which you can promote International Day of the Girl Child, also popularly known as Days of Girls. If you are looking for the latest and top-trending collection of International Day of the Girl Child 2020 wishes, then we at LatestLY, present some of the best Girl Day messages which you will love to share with your beloved daughters and the girl child.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This World Become a Safer and Happier Place for Girl Child to Live Happily. Warm Wishes on International Day of the Girl Child.

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Occasion of International Girl Child Day Reminds Each One of Us That Girl Child Still Needs Our Attention and Extra Care. Warm Wishes on This Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Happy and Healthy Girl Child With a Safe and Progressive Environment Is What We All Dream for. Wishing a Very Happy International Day of the Girl Child!

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of International Day of the Girl Child 2020, Let Us Recognize the Rights of Girls and Also the Problems They Face Around the Globe to Give Them a Better Life, a Better Future.

WhatsApp Message Reads: International Day of the Girl Child Reminds Us That It Is Our Responsibility to Give Them the Importance They Deserve and Work Together for Their Happier Lives.

How to Download International Day of the Girl Child 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

To download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers, Android phone users can visit the PlayStore app or click HERE.

Over centuries, the rights of a girl child have been suppressed like anything. So much so that they have been killed in the foetus only because of their gender. International Day of the Girl Child comes as a reminder to raise our voice against the disparity issues like education, child marriage, medical and legal rights, amongst other issues.

We at LatestLY wish you all a very “Happy International Day of the Girl Child 2020”. We hope you would love to contribute your bit in this societal issue and promote equal rights on this occasion of International Day of the Girl.

