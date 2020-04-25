International Delegate’s Day 2020: Know History and Significance of The UN Designated Day

International Delegate’s Day 2020 (Photo Credits: UN.org)

The International Delegate’s Day 2020 is special for two reasons. Firstly, April 25, 2020, is the first time that the International Delegate’s Day is observed. Secondly, 2020 also makes the seventy-fifth anniversary of San Francisco Conference, a gathering which laid the foundation stone of the formation of the United Nations. The 2020 International Delegate’s Day falls on Saturday.

IDD marks the anniversary of San Francisco Conference. on April 25, 1945, delegates from came together after the devastation of second world war with an aim to set up an organisation that who restores peace and impose rules on post-world order. These efforts resulted in creation of the United Nations. The UN now has 193 Member states.

"Delegates bring the United Nations to life. Without them, this Organization would not be what it is. They negotiate agreements and coordinate with their home countries. Some form alliances, others struggle for compromises. In that way, they embody the multilateralism, which the UN stands for," United Nations said.

"The delegates represent their countries in meetings at the United Nations. Unless a politician of higher rank is present, the delegates speak and vote on behalf of their country at the UN General Assembly, and other fora, such as the UN Security Council. The delegates are appointed by their countries. Hence, they follow the interests of the government they serve," it added.

In order to raise awareness of role of the delegates and representatives of the member states of the UN, the UNGA (United Nations General Assembly) has proclaimed April 25 as International Delegate’s Day.