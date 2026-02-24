Kohima, February 24: The Nagaland State Lottery Department will announce the results for the Dear Destiny Tuesday weekly lottery draw of today, February 24, shortly. The live draw for Nagaland's Dear Destiny Tuesday weekly lottery will begin at 8:00 PM. This evening draw, a staple of the "Dear Lottery" series, offers participants a chance to win a grand jackpot of INR 1 crore. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of the Dear Destiny Tuesday weekly lottery of February 24.

Earlier today, the Dear Shine Tuesday weekly lottery (1:00 PM) result was declared, with the winning ticket 69G 52678 taking home the top prize. As the 8:00 PM Dear Destiny Tuesday weekly lottery draw approaches, thousands of ticket holders across the state and beyond are preparing to verify their six-digit numbers against the official winners' list. The Nagaland State Lottery maintains a consistent and transparent tiered prize system, ensuring that thousands of participants of the Dear Destiny Tuesday weekly lottery receive rewards even if they miss the grand jackpot. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Shine Tuesday Lottery Result of February 24 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Destiny Tuesday Weekly Lottery Here

It is worth noting that the results of Nagaland's Dear Destiny Tuesday weekly lottery draw will be published on the official "Lottery Sambad" website and local gazettes. The results and winning numbers of the Dear Destiny Tuesday weekly lottery will also be made available in PDF format soon after the live draw is completed. Those taking part in today's Nagaland lottery can head to websites such as nagalandlotteries.com, lotterysambad.com, and nagalandlotterysambad.com to verify the winning numbers of today's lucky draw. Shillong Teer Result Today, February 24, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Nagaland lottery players can also tune in to watch the online telecast of Nagaland's Dear Destiny Tuesday weekly lottery, which has been provided above. Trending keywords used by Nagaland lottery players while looking for the Dear Destiny Tuesday weekly lottery results and winning numbers include "Nagaland State Lottery Result", "Lottery Sambad Today", "Dear Destiny Tuesday Result", "Nagaland Lottery Sambad 8 PM", "Dear Lottery Result Today", "Nagaland State Lottery result today 8 PM live", "Dear Destiny Tuesday 1st prize winner number" and "Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result".

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2026 07:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).