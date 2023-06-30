International Joke Day is an annual observance that people across the world celebrate on July 1. The special day is dedicated to humour, comedy, and laughter, and it encourages people to share jokes, engage in playful banter, and smile at people around them. On this day, people usually organize a get-together with family and friends and engage in a hearty laugh with all the jokes and banter. Viral Funny Memes for Friends: Share These Trending Super Relatable Jokes With Your BFFs Right Away.

International Joke Day is often about participating in activities that revolve around laughter, like sharing jokes with friends, and family, hosting comedy shows, and engaging in play. The only thing that one needs to keep in mind is to be mindful of the jokes that are being shared and ensure they don’t hurt anyone. The goal is to bring laughter and happiness to others without causing harm or offence. As we celebrate International Joke Day 2023, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. Tomato Price Hike: Funny Memes, Hilarious Jokes Take Over Twitter as Netizens Share Their Struggle Amid Record Surge in Prices of Red Vegetable.

International Joke Day 2023

International Joke Day 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, July 1.

International Joke Day Significance

International Joke Day is an important day celebrated globally that serves as a reminder of the positive impact laughter has on our lives, like reducing stress, boosting mood, promoting positivity, and strengthening social connections. The day provides an opportunity to spread joy and create moments of fun and laughter with our family, friends, and loved ones by cracking jokes. So, on this International Joke Day 2023, get ready to tickle your funny bone and celebrate the day by bringing a smile to the faces of people around you!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2023 02:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).