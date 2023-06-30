Tomato prices have drastically increased in various cities across India, with the red vegetable now costing more than Rs 100 per kg. Netizens shared memes and jokes on Twitter about their struggles with the high prices as tomato prices reached record highs in all markets. Check out some of the best tomato price hike memes here. Tomato Price Rise in India List: As Prices Exceed Rs 100 Per Kg, Know Cost of Red Vegetable in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Other Major Cities.
Ek Tamatar Ki Keemat!
Ek tamatar ki keemat tum kya jano, Ramesh Babu!!#TomatoPrice pic.twitter.com/ViZMVtaF7W
— Sandhya Bhadauria (@Okk_Sandhya) June 27, 2023
Tomato Price Hike Funny Meme
Le #tomato to other vegetables 🥕🫑 🧅 pic.twitter.com/Aw9eBkJoRm
— विक्रम 𝘬ꪊꪑꪖ𝘳 🐦🪷 (@printf_meme) June 29, 2023
Tomato Price Hike Joke
Not only onion but tomato also can bring tear in eyes...#TomatoPrice pic.twitter.com/fvIo927fDm
— MemeOverlord (@MemeOverlord_kk) June 27, 2023
Tomato Price!
After buying kilos of tomatoes
Income tax department may ask to tomato buyers..#TomatoPrice pic.twitter.com/v3gSDhiPFS
— MemeOverlord (@MemeOverlord_kk) June 27, 2023
Funny Tomato Price Hike Meme!
After #TomatoPrice hike
Tomato soup fans are like.. pic.twitter.com/2cnxn4PNlz
— MemeOverlord (@MemeOverlord_kk) June 28, 2023
