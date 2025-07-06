International Kissing Day is an annual global event that encourages people to express their feelings and emotions through a kiss! Whether it's romantic or a friendly one, the idea is to appreciate the act of kissing as an expression of love, affection, and human connection. International Kissing Day 2025 falls on Sunday, July 6. As per historical records, the practice originated in the United Kingdom and was adopted worldwide in the early 2000s. Notably, July 6 is also the observance of the feast of Saint Valentine in the Eastern Orthodox Church. International Kissing Day 2025 Date Falls on April 13 or July 6? Ekkachai and Laksana Tiranarat of Thailand’s Record Kissing and Makeout Session Reason Behind the Observance?

Kissing is an intimate expression of love, care, and bonding. In a world that often rushes through moments of intimacy, this day invites people to slow down and appreciate the meaning behind a kiss. It's a celebration of tenderness, human connection, and the joy of sharing emotion in one of the most universal forms known across cultures and time. As International Kissing Day 2025 nears, here’s all you need to know about International Kissing Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. International Kissing Day: Kiss Away the Calories, Fun Facts About Kissing That You Will Love!

International Kissing Day 2025 Date

International Kissing Day 2025 falls on Sunday, July 6.

International Kissing Day Significance

The main aim of International Kissing Day is to appreciate the simple yet powerful act of kissing. Unlike gestures that may be routine, this day encourages people to understand the deeper emotional significance behind a kiss.

The concept is that International Kissing Day came about because many people may have forgotten the simple pleasures associated with kissing. A gentle peck on the neck by your partner, a soft kiss on the cheek by your parents and children, or a friendly kiss, each form of kissing conveys affection, trust, and connection in a way that words often cannot express!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 06, 2025 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).