Every year, International Mother Language Day is celebrated on February 21 to promote awareness of linguistic and cultural diversity and to promote multilingualism. The day was established by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1999 to promote linguistic and cultural diversity and to raise awareness about the importance of mother languages in preserving heritage, fostering dialogue, and promoting multilingualism. Every year, International Mother Language Day is celebrated with a unique theme. The 2024 theme is ‘Multilingual education – a pillar of learning and intergenerational learning’. As International Mother Language Day 2024 nears, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. Venkatesh Iyer's Bengali Special 'Swagoto' on International Mother Tongue Day Is Sure to Win Hearts! (Watch Video).

International Mother Language Day 2024 Date

International Mother Language Day 2024 will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 21.

International Mother Language Day 2024 Theme

The International Mother Language Day 2024 theme is ‘Multilingual education – a pillar of learning and intergenerational learning’.

International Mother Language Day History

The International Mother Language Day was first announced by UNESCO on November 17, 1999, and was formally recognized by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) with the adoption of UN resolution 56/262[2] in 2002. Mother Language Day is part of a broader initiative to promote the preservation and protection of all languages used by peoples of the world as adopted by the UN General Assembly on May 16, 2007, in UN resolution 61/266, which also established 2008 as the International Year of Languages.

International Mother Language Day has been observed throughout the world since February 21, 2000. The idea to celebrate International Mother Language Day was the initiative of Bangladesh. The declaration came up in tribute to the Language Movement done by the Bangladeshis (then the East Pakistanis).

International Mother Language Day Significance

International Mother Language Day serves as a reminder of the significance of linguistic diversity. The day highlights the need to promote and protect minority languages around the world. It aims to foster understanding, tolerance, and dialogue among different linguistic and cultural groups. On this day, various events and activities are organized around the world like language festivals, seminars, and educational programs, to celebrate linguistic diversity and promote mother languages.

