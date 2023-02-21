Venkatesh Iyer made sure he had a special moment on International Mother Language Day as he went the Bengali way, wishing 'Swagoto' instead of 'Swagatam'. The KKR all-rounder was at training when he was said, "Hello Venkatesh, Swagatam to another year at KKR," and the cricketer responded, " Swagatam nahi, Swagoto." 'Swagoto' is the word Bengalis use to greet someone and Venkatesh Iyer surely won a lot of Bengali fans with this. Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh all-rounder had visited Kolkata for the Durga Puja and even shook a leg to the famous 'Dhunuchi Naach.' International Mother Language Day 2023 Date and Theme: Know History & Significance of the Day That Promotes Linguistic & Cultural Diversity.

Venkatesh Iyer Speaks Bengali on International Mother Language Day 2023

