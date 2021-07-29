International Tiger Day is the commemoration of the majestic creatures around the world. Tigers have been an endangered species for quite some time now. With a few thousand tigers left, the need to raise awareness about protecting the natural habitats of tigers and supporting tiger conservation issues is crucial. The celebration of International Tiger Day aims to do just that. International Tiger Day is celebrated on July 29 every year. As we prepare to celebrate International Tiger Day 2021, here is everything you need to know about this observance, the significance of International Tiger Day 2021, how to celebrate it, etc. A Rescued Tiger Cub Mangala Gets 'Re-Wilding' Lessons at Periyar Tiger Reserve in Kerala.

When is International Tiger Day 2021?

International Tiger Day will be celebrated on July 29, like every year. This observance was first started at the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit in Russia in 2010 and has been a common celebration ever since.

International Tiger Day 2021 Theme

Every year, the celebration of International Tiger Day has a dedicated theme or slogan. This theme helps people find the right topic to raise awareness on and specifies the conversations we need to have. The theme of International Tiger Day 2021 will revolve around “Their Survival is in our hands.”

Significance of International Tiger Day Celebrations

International Tiger Day celebration aims to raise awareness about tiger conservation and how people can help this cause. The celebration of International Tiger Day aims to promote a global system for protecting the natural habitats of tigers. International Tiger Day celebration is especially focused on increasing the population of tigers. In the 2010 convention, representatives declared that the tiger-populated countries would make efforts to almost double the tiger population by the year 2022. And tiger-populated countries are slowly and surely walking in this direction.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, there are currently 3900 tigers globally, which is a rise from the 2010 population of 1706. Having a dedicated International Tiger Day celebration is crucial because, despite several efforts from the 1970s, the conservation of the tiger population has been difficult. The task at hand has considerably increased in the past few years. We hope that you do your bit to contribute to this cause and help save the tigers in the coming year!

