International Workers’ Day, also known as Labour Day or May Day, is celebrated on May 1 every year across the globe. The key observance honours the labourers and working-class promoted by the international labour movement. International Workers’ Day is declared a public holiday in many countries worldwide. Apart from it, the day witnesses a number of celebrations depending on the country. However, exchanging motivating words and greetings with fellow workers remains a common activity. Ahead of International Workers’ Day 2021, here’s a collection of Happy International Workers’ Day greetings, HD images, wallpapers, Labour Day quotes, messages, WhatsApp Stickers, and so on available for free download online.

The world as we know it today is courtesy of the hard work of millions of workers worldwide. Just look around, if not for these hardworking labourers and workers, the world would have been a lot different. Working-class comprises of those engaged in waged or salaried labour, mostly in manual labour occupations and industrial work. And these dedicated, earnest, and sincere individuals need to be honoured and presented with what is rightfully theirs – a dignified life free of exploitation in any manner.

In their honour, here’s a list of inspirational quotes and sayings along with greetings, WhatsApp messages, Telegram wishes, SMS, photos and wallpapers that will help you greet on the day. With May 1 fast approaching, several keywords related to the observance are also going viral on search engine platforms. Some of them are International Workers’ Day 2021 images, Happy Labour Day 2021 greetings, Happy May Day 2021 wishes, International Workers’ Day images, Labour Day WhatsApp messages, International Workers’ Day HD wallpapers, International Workers’ Day GIFs, etc.

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Worker Is a Creator and a Great Asset to Every Nation. Happy Worker’s Day 2021!

WhatsApp Message Reads: True Liberty Lies in Hard Work. Rest Has Meaning in Diligence. Happy Labour Day 2021

WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrate Workers; Celebrate the Existence and Growth of Every Nation. Happy Workers’ Day 2021

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Labour Day 2021! It Is a Day to Celebrate Each Other and to Share Happiness.

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Is a Day for All the Workers. Happy Labour Day to All the Hard-working Men and Women.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy May Day to You All. I Take This Opportunity To Thank You All Who Work for Our Nation.

How to Download International Workers’ Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download WhatsApp Stickers for International Workers’ Day from Play Store online. Here is the download link. Here is us wishing all the labourers and workers a very Happy International Workers’ Day. May your dreams see the light of the day just as you built everyone’s lives wonderful with your extraordinary efforts. Happy Labour Day 2021.

