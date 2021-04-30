On May 1, International Labor Day 2021 or May Day 2021 is celebrated in many countries of the world. Labor Day is known as Workers' Day, Workers' Day, International Workers' Day. This day is completely dedicated to the workers. On this day, the achievements of laborers in many countries including India, and their contribution to the development of the country are honoured. This day is celebrated in honor of the workers, in support of their unity and their rights. This day is a holiday in many countries of the world. On this occasion, people associated with trade unions organize rallies and meetings and also raise voices for their rights, however this time due to lockdown, such events will not be held. Because of the ongoing pandemic, there have been restrictions, and we are all at our homes, social distancing, in a bid to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus that has gripped nations. Since May Day is such an important occasion to all of us, we bring you a beautiful collection of wishes and messages to send greetings. Wish your near ones, Happy May Day 2021 with our unique collections of May Day 2021 wishes, messages, International Worker’s Day 2021 images and greetings. These May Day 2021 messages can be sent along with WhatsApp Stickers and super cool GIFs to make the celebration memorable.

Labour Day in India began on 1 May 1923 in Chennai. The Labour Farmers Party of Hindustan in India started it in Madras on 1 May 1923. This was the occasion when the red color flag was first used as a symbol of Labor Day. This was the beginning of the labor movement in India, led by leftist and socialist parties. The workers were organized all over the world and were raising their voices against the atrocities and exploitation happening with them. Celebrate the effort of workers and wish them Happy May Day 2021 with our latest collection of International Workers’ Day 2021 images and wishes. Download May Day 2021 wishes, messages, Workers’ Day images, GIFs, and WhatsApp stickers to share greetings and acknowledge the workers and their efforts.

Happy May Day 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy May Day 2021

Happy May Day 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy May Day 2021

Happy May Day 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy May Day 2021

Happy May Day 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy May Day 2021

Happy May Day 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy May Day 2021

Download May Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers

WhatsApp is a great tool to make festival greetings a lot more fun and unique. With the creation of WhatsApp stickers, the messenger app has given an opportunity to its users to observe a festival significantly. To download May Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers, android phone users can visit the Play Store app or simply click HERE. We wish you a very Happy May Day 2021.

The foundation day of Maharashtra and Gujarat is also celebrated on 1 May. Both these states were part of the Bombay State at the time of India's independence. In Maharashtra, this day is known as Maharashtra Day, while in Gujarat it is also known as Gujarat Day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2021 05:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).