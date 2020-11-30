New Delhi, November 30: Jagadish Chandra Bose, one of the pioneer intellectuals of pre-independent India, was born on this date in the year 1858. As a physicist and researcher, he was considered as far ahead of his time. Bose was also one of the first writers of Bengali science fiction. His most path-breaking research remains in the realm of radio waves, which make experts consider him as one of the "fathers of radio science". Here are facts to know about Bose on his 162nd birth anniversary.

Bose was born in the village of Munshiganj of Bengal Presidency. The area now falls under Bangladesh. He studied from a vernacular medium school, and went onto pursue higher education at St Xavier's' College, Calcutta. During his graduation days, he came in contact with Jesuit Father Eugene Lafont, who is credited for sparking his interest in natural sciences. Mysterious Fast Radio Burst Spotted Within Our Galaxy for the First Time, Scientists Trace Bizarre ‘Magnetic Star’ to Help Solve the Astronomical Puzzle.

After completing his BA from the University of Calcutta in 1879, Bose wanted to pursue a career as a bureaucrat by appearing for the Indian Civil Service exam. His father, who was a civil servant himself, was against the idea and wanted Bose to become a scholar.

The young Bose subsequently travelled to the United Kingdom, and got enrolled at the University of England for a course in medicines. Due to ill health, however, he shortly opted out. He later pursued a post-graduation course in natural sciences from the Christ College in Cambridge.

Bose, over the next four decades, conducted extensive research in microwave optics, radio and subjects of botany as well. The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) had later named him as one of the "fathers of radio science".

Bose made significant progress through his research in the topic of remote wireless signalling and use of semiconductor junctions. Despite making path-breaking conclusions, he did not patent his work and allowed other researchers to freely reap benefits.

The Bose Institute, one of the first interdisciplinary research body of India, was also founded by him in the year 1917. He remained as the Director of the Institute till his demise. The death of Bose took place in Giridih (the town now located in Indian state of Jharkhand), on November 23, 1937.

