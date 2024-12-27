January, the first month of the year, brings with it an excitement about new beginnings. As we gear up for the year ahead, let’s dive into the month’s calendar filled with holidays, festivals, and events. From celebrations to observances, January is packed with days to celebrate and activities to kickstart the year with energy, joy, and fun. So, let’s check out what is in store for this month and enjoy each day. January begins with the New Year 2025 celebrations. In the first week, we observe World Peace Day 2025, Global Family Day, World Introvert Day, National Science Fiction Day, and Savitribai Phule Jayanti 2025. These observances are followed by World Braille Day, National Trivia Day, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, World War Orphans Day, Epiphany, Earth’s Rotation Day, and World Hindi Day. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Our next set of celebrations and observances include Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary, Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, Lohri 2025, Pongal 2025, Makar Sankranti 2025, Mahayana New Year, Indian Army Day, Magh Bihu, World Religion Day, World Snow Day, and Penguin Awareness Day. This is followed by Maternal Health Awareness Day, National Day of the Girl Child, Republic Day, International Holocaust Day, Data Privacy Day, International Lego Day, Lunar New Year, Korean New Year, Martyrs’ Day in India, World Leprosy Day, International Zebra Day, and the very fun celebration of National Hot Chocolate Day. Dry Days in India in 2025 List With Festival and Event Dates: Get Full Calendar With Days When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Liquor Stores, Pubs and Bars Across the Country.

Full January 2025 Festivals Calendar

Date Day Festival/Event
January 1 Wednesday New Year
January 1 Wednesday Public Domain Day
January 1 Wednesday National Bloody Mary Day
January 1 Wednesday World Day of Peace
January 1 Wednesday Global Family Day
January 1 - 31 Wednesday – Friday National Hobby Month
January 2 Thursday National Buffet Day
January 2 Thursday World Introvert Day
January 2 Thursday National Science Fiction Day
January 3 Friday Savitribai Phule Jayanti
January 3 Friday JRR Tolkien Day
January 3 Friday International Mind-Body Wellness Day
January 4 Saturday World Braille Day
January 4 Saturday National Spaghetti Day
January 4 Saturday National Trivia Day
January 4 Saturday World Hypnosis Day
January 5 Sunday National Whipped Cream Day
January 6 Monday Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti
January 6 Monday National Bean Day
January 6 Monday World War Orphans Day
January 6 Monday Epiphany, Three Kings’ Day
January 7 Tuesday National Tempura Day
January 8 Wednesday Earth’s Rotation Day
January 8 Wednesday National Bubble Bath Day
January 9 Thursday International Choreographers Day
January 10 Friday World Hindi Day
January 11 Saturday Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary
January 11 Saturday International Parity at Work Day
January 11 Saturday Human Trafficking Awareness Day
January 11 Saturday Paget’s Awareness Day
January 11 – 17 Saturday – Friday Road Safety Week in India
January 12 Sunday Swami Vivekananda Jayanti
January 12 Sunday National Youth Day
January 12 Sunday National Curried Chicken Day
January 12 Sunday National Pharmacist Day
January 13 Monday Lohri
January 14 – 17 Tuesday Pongal
January 14 Tuesday Makar Sankranti
January 14 Tuesday Mahayana New Year
January 14 Tuesday Hazarat Ali’s Birthday
January 15 Wednesday Indian Army Day
January 15 Wednesday Magh Bihu
January 15 Wednesday Wikipedia Day
January 16 Thursday National Nothing Day
January 16 Thursday International Hot and Spicy Food Day
January 16 Thursday National Quinoa Day
January 17 Friday International Mentoring Day
January 17 Friday Benjamin Franklin Day
January 18 Saturday National Tulip Day
January 18 Saturday National Thesaurus Day
January 19 Sunday World Religion Day
January 19 Sunday National Popcorn Day
January 19 Sunday World Snow Day
January 20 Monday Penguin Awareness Day
January 21 Tuesday International Sweatpants Day
January 23 Thursday Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Birthday
January 23 Thursday National Handwriting Day
January 23 Thursday Maternal Health Awareness Day
January 24 Friday International Day of Education
January 24 Friday National Girl Child Day
January 25 Saturday National Tourism Day
January 25 Saturday National Voters’ Day
January 25 Saturday National Irish Coffee Day
January 26 Sunday Republic Day
January 26 Sunday National Peanut Brittle Day
January 26 Sunday International Customs Day
January 26 Sunday International Day of Clean Energy
January 26 Sunday Australia Day
January 27 Monday International Holocaust Day
January 27 Monday National Geographic Day
January 27 Monday World Breast Pumping Day
January 28 Tuesday Lala Lajpat Rai Birth Anniversary
January 28 Tuesday Data Privacy Day
January 28 Tuesday International Lego Day
January 28 Tuesday International Reducing CO2 Emissions Day
January 29 Wednesday Lunar New Year, Chinese New Year
January 29 Wednesday Korean New Year
January 30 Thursday Martyrs' Day India
January 30 Thursday World Leprosy Day
January 31 Friday International Zebra Day
January 31 Friday National Hot Chocolate Day

We hope this January 2025 festival and holiday calendar proves useful, helping you plan memorable getaways, prepare for festive celebrations, and book unforgettable vacations. We hope you make the most of the first month of the New Year!

