January, the first month of the year, brings with it an excitement about new beginnings. As we gear up for the year ahead, let’s dive into the month’s calendar filled with holidays, festivals, and events. From celebrations to observances, January is packed with days to celebrate and activities to kickstart the year with energy, joy, and fun. So, let’s check out what is in store for this month and enjoy each day. January begins with the New Year 2025 celebrations. In the first week, we observe World Peace Day 2025, Global Family Day, World Introvert Day, National Science Fiction Day, and Savitribai Phule Jayanti 2025. These observances are followed by World Braille Day, National Trivia Day, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, World War Orphans Day, Epiphany, Earth’s Rotation Day, and World Hindi Day. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.
Our next set of celebrations and observances include Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary, Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, Lohri 2025, Pongal 2025, Makar Sankranti 2025, Mahayana New Year, Indian Army Day, Magh Bihu, World Religion Day, World Snow Day, and Penguin Awareness Day. This is followed by Maternal Health Awareness Day, National Day of the Girl Child, Republic Day, International Holocaust Day, Data Privacy Day, International Lego Day, Lunar New Year, Korean New Year, Martyrs’ Day in India, World Leprosy Day, International Zebra Day, and the very fun celebration of National Hot Chocolate Day. Dry Days in India in 2025 List With Festival and Event Dates: Get Full Calendar With Days When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Liquor Stores, Pubs and Bars Across the Country.
Full January 2025 Festivals Calendar
|Date
|Day
|Festival/Event
|January 1
|Wednesday
|New Year
|January 1
|Wednesday
|Public Domain Day
|January 1
|Wednesday
|National Bloody Mary Day
|January 1
|Wednesday
|World Day of Peace
|January 1
|Wednesday
|Global Family Day
|January 1 - 31
|Wednesday – Friday
|National Hobby Month
|January 2
|Thursday
|National Buffet Day
|January 2
|Thursday
|World Introvert Day
|January 2
|Thursday
|National Science Fiction Day
|January 3
|Friday
|Savitribai Phule Jayanti
|January 3
|Friday
|JRR Tolkien Day
|January 3
|Friday
|International Mind-Body Wellness Day
|January 4
|Saturday
|World Braille Day
|January 4
|Saturday
|National Spaghetti Day
|January 4
|Saturday
|National Trivia Day
|January 4
|Saturday
|World Hypnosis Day
|January 5
|Sunday
|National Whipped Cream Day
|January 6
|Monday
|Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti
|January 6
|Monday
|National Bean Day
|January 6
|Monday
|World War Orphans Day
|January 6
|Monday
|Epiphany, Three Kings’ Day
|January 7
|Tuesday
|National Tempura Day
|January 8
|Wednesday
|Earth’s Rotation Day
|January 8
|Wednesday
|National Bubble Bath Day
|January 9
|Thursday
|International Choreographers Day
|January 10
|Friday
|World Hindi Day
|January 11
|Saturday
|Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary
|January 11
|Saturday
|International Parity at Work Day
|January 11
|Saturday
|Human Trafficking Awareness Day
|January 11
|Saturday
|Paget’s Awareness Day
|January 11 – 17
|Saturday – Friday
|Road Safety Week in India
|January 12
|Sunday
|Swami Vivekananda Jayanti
|January 12
|Sunday
|National Youth Day
|January 12
|Sunday
|National Curried Chicken Day
|January 12
|Sunday
|National Pharmacist Day
|January 13
|Monday
|Lohri
|January 14 – 17
|Tuesday
|Pongal
|January 14
|Tuesday
|Makar Sankranti
|January 14
|Tuesday
|Mahayana New Year
|January 14
|Tuesday
|Hazarat Ali’s Birthday
|January 15
|Wednesday
|Indian Army Day
|January 15
|Wednesday
|Magh Bihu
|January 15
|Wednesday
|Wikipedia Day
|January 16
|Thursday
|National Nothing Day
|January 16
|Thursday
|International Hot and Spicy Food Day
|January 16
|Thursday
|National Quinoa Day
|January 17
|Friday
|International Mentoring Day
|January 17
|Friday
|Benjamin Franklin Day
|January 18
|Saturday
|National Tulip Day
|January 18
|Saturday
|National Thesaurus Day
|January 19
|Sunday
|World Religion Day
|January 19
|Sunday
|National Popcorn Day
|January 19
|Sunday
|World Snow Day
|January 20
|Monday
|Penguin Awareness Day
|January 21
|Tuesday
|International Sweatpants Day
|January 23
|Thursday
|Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Birthday
|January 23
|Thursday
|National Handwriting Day
|January 23
|Thursday
|Maternal Health Awareness Day
|January 24
|Friday
|International Day of Education
|January 24
|Friday
|National Girl Child Day
|January 25
|Saturday
|National Tourism Day
|January 25
|Saturday
|National Voters’ Day
|January 25
|Saturday
|National Irish Coffee Day
|January 26
|Sunday
|Republic Day
|January 26
|Sunday
|National Peanut Brittle Day
|January 26
|Sunday
|International Customs Day
|January 26
|Sunday
|International Day of Clean Energy
|January 26
|Sunday
|Australia Day
|January 27
|Monday
|International Holocaust Day
|January 27
|Monday
|National Geographic Day
|January 27
|Monday
|World Breast Pumping Day
|January 28
|Tuesday
|Lala Lajpat Rai Birth Anniversary
|January 28
|Tuesday
|Data Privacy Day
|January 28
|Tuesday
|International Lego Day
|January 28
|Tuesday
|International Reducing CO2 Emissions Day
|January 29
|Wednesday
|Lunar New Year, Chinese New Year
|January 29
|Wednesday
|Korean New Year
|January 30
|Thursday
|Martyrs' Day India
|January 30
|Thursday
|World Leprosy Day
|January 31
|Friday
|International Zebra Day
|January 31
|Friday
|National Hot Chocolate Day
We hope this January 2025 festival and holiday calendar proves useful, helping you plan memorable getaways, prepare for festive celebrations, and book unforgettable vacations. We hope you make the most of the first month of the New Year!
