January, the first month of the year, brings with it an excitement about new beginnings. As we gear up for the year ahead, let’s dive into the month’s calendar filled with holidays, festivals, and events. From celebrations to observances, January is packed with days to celebrate and activities to kickstart the year with energy, joy, and fun. So, let’s check out what is in store for this month and enjoy each day. January begins with the New Year 2025 celebrations. In the first week, we observe World Peace Day 2025, Global Family Day, World Introvert Day, National Science Fiction Day, and Savitribai Phule Jayanti 2025. These observances are followed by World Braille Day, National Trivia Day, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, World War Orphans Day, Epiphany, Earth’s Rotation Day, and World Hindi Day. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Our next set of celebrations and observances include Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary, Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, Lohri 2025, Pongal 2025, Makar Sankranti 2025, Mahayana New Year, Indian Army Day, Magh Bihu, World Religion Day, World Snow Day, and Penguin Awareness Day. This is followed by Maternal Health Awareness Day, National Day of the Girl Child, Republic Day, International Holocaust Day, Data Privacy Day, International Lego Day, Lunar New Year, Korean New Year, Martyrs’ Day in India, World Leprosy Day, International Zebra Day, and the very fun celebration of National Hot Chocolate Day. Dry Days in India in 2025 List With Festival and Event Dates: Get Full Calendar With Days When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Liquor Stores, Pubs and Bars Across the Country.

Full January 2025 Festivals Calendar

Date Day Festival/Event January 1 Wednesday New Year January 1 Wednesday Public Domain Day January 1 Wednesday National Bloody Mary Day January 1 Wednesday World Day of Peace January 1 Wednesday Global Family Day January 1 - 31 Wednesday – Friday National Hobby Month January 2 Thursday National Buffet Day January 2 Thursday World Introvert Day January 2 Thursday National Science Fiction Day January 3 Friday Savitribai Phule Jayanti January 3 Friday JRR Tolkien Day January 3 Friday International Mind-Body Wellness Day January 4 Saturday World Braille Day January 4 Saturday National Spaghetti Day January 4 Saturday National Trivia Day January 4 Saturday World Hypnosis Day January 5 Sunday National Whipped Cream Day January 6 Monday Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti January 6 Monday National Bean Day January 6 Monday World War Orphans Day January 6 Monday Epiphany, Three Kings’ Day January 7 Tuesday National Tempura Day January 8 Wednesday Earth’s Rotation Day January 8 Wednesday National Bubble Bath Day January 9 Thursday International Choreographers Day January 10 Friday World Hindi Day January 11 Saturday Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary January 11 Saturday International Parity at Work Day January 11 Saturday Human Trafficking Awareness Day January 11 Saturday Paget’s Awareness Day January 11 – 17 Saturday – Friday Road Safety Week in India January 12 Sunday Swami Vivekananda Jayanti January 12 Sunday National Youth Day January 12 Sunday National Curried Chicken Day January 12 Sunday National Pharmacist Day January 13 Monday Lohri January 14 – 17 Tuesday Pongal January 14 Tuesday Makar Sankranti January 14 Tuesday Mahayana New Year January 14 Tuesday Hazarat Ali’s Birthday January 15 Wednesday Indian Army Day January 15 Wednesday Magh Bihu January 15 Wednesday Wikipedia Day January 16 Thursday National Nothing Day January 16 Thursday International Hot and Spicy Food Day January 16 Thursday National Quinoa Day January 17 Friday International Mentoring Day January 17 Friday Benjamin Franklin Day January 18 Saturday National Tulip Day January 18 Saturday National Thesaurus Day January 19 Sunday World Religion Day January 19 Sunday National Popcorn Day January 19 Sunday World Snow Day January 20 Monday Penguin Awareness Day January 21 Tuesday International Sweatpants Day January 23 Thursday Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Birthday January 23 Thursday National Handwriting Day January 23 Thursday Maternal Health Awareness Day January 24 Friday International Day of Education January 24 Friday National Girl Child Day January 25 Saturday National Tourism Day January 25 Saturday National Voters’ Day January 25 Saturday National Irish Coffee Day January 26 Sunday Republic Day January 26 Sunday National Peanut Brittle Day January 26 Sunday International Customs Day January 26 Sunday International Day of Clean Energy January 26 Sunday Australia Day January 27 Monday International Holocaust Day January 27 Monday National Geographic Day January 27 Monday World Breast Pumping Day January 28 Tuesday Lala Lajpat Rai Birth Anniversary January 28 Tuesday Data Privacy Day January 28 Tuesday International Lego Day January 28 Tuesday International Reducing CO2 Emissions Day January 29 Wednesday Lunar New Year, Chinese New Year January 29 Wednesday Korean New Year January 30 Thursday Martyrs' Day India January 30 Thursday World Leprosy Day January 31 Friday International Zebra Day January 31 Friday National Hot Chocolate Day

We hope this January 2025 festival and holiday calendar proves useful, helping you plan memorable getaways, prepare for festive celebrations, and book unforgettable vacations. We hope you make the most of the first month of the New Year!

