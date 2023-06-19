Juneteenth is an annual observance celebrated on June 19 across the United States. A federal holiday, Juneteenth 2023, is of utmost importance as it marks the day that the emancipation of enslaved African Americans occurred. The name - Juneteenth - is an amalgamation of the date - 19 and the month - June. Juneteenth was first recognized as a federal holiday in 2021 when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law after the efforts of Lula Briggs Galloway, Opal Lee, and others. As we prepare to celebrate Juneteenth 2023, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Juneteenth 2023 and more. Happy Juneteenth Day 2023 Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Observe US Federal Holiday With WhatsApp Messages, Quotes and Greetings.

When is Juneteenth 2023?

Juneteenth 2023 will be observed on June 19 and is a very important day in American History. It is celebrated on the anniversary of the order, issued by Major General Gordon Granger on June 19, 1865, proclaiming freedom for slaves in Texas. While the celebration of Juneteenth first began in Galveston, the celebration has since extended across the United States.

Celebration of Juneteenth

Juneteenth celebrations can be dated back to 1866, involving church-centred community gatherings in Texas. They spread across the South and became more commercialized in the 1920s and 1930s. While Juneteenth is considered the "longest-running African-American holiday", it was only marked as a federal holiday in 2021. Juneteenth celebrations often include lectures and exhibitions on African-American culture. Juneteenth 2023 Celebration Ideas: 5 Ways To Celebrate the Federal Holiday in the United States.

It is interesting to note that despite President Abraham Lincoln’s September 22, 1862, announcement that the Emancipation Proclamation would go into effect on January 1, 1863, slavery remained legal in two Union border states – Delaware and Kentucky. Those slaves were only freed by ratifying the Thirteenth Amendment to the Constitution, which abolished chattel slavery nationwide on December 6, 1865. We hope that this Juneteenth, you do your best to know the history of America, the struggles of Black Americans and the challenges they continue to face in the country. Happy Juneteenth.

