Juneteenth 2023 will be celebrated on June 19. This annual commemoration, which has been marked as a federal holiday since 2021, documents an important day in the history of America. This annual observance marks the day that slavery officially ended in the United States of America.

Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, which took place after President Abraham Lincoln announced that the Emancipation Proclamation would go into effect on January 1, 1863. Despite President Lincoln’s ruling, slavery was not completely emancipated from America. The Union border states – Delaware and Kentucky - continued to practice slavery legally for some time despite this. Those slaves were freed with ratifying of the Thirteenth Amendment to the Constitution, which abolished chattel slavery nationwide on December 6, 1865. However, the choice was to celebrate Juneteenth on June 19 to mark the anniversary of the order, issued by Major General Gordon Granger on June 19, 1865, proclaiming freedom for slaves in Texas. Juneteenth 2023 Celebration Ideas: 5 Ways To Celebrate the Federal Holiday in the United States.

It is believed that the observance of Juneteenth has three goals - "to celebrate, to educate, and to agitate".

Wishes and Greetings for Juneteenth Day 2023!

Juneteenth 2023 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Have A Happy And Joyous Juneteenth Celebration With Your Loved Ones! Eat, Dance And Spread The Love of Togetherness.

Juneteenth 2023 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Best and the Only Way To Fight Racism Is With Solidarity. Happy Juneteenth 2023!

Juneteenth 2023 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Achievements and Accomplishments Don’t Have a Colour. They Just Depend Upon the Talent, Hard Work and Dedication of a Person. Sending Best Wishes on Juneteenth Day!

Juneteenth 2023 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Celebrate the Day of Freedom. Happy Juneteenth Day!

Juneteenth 2023 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Family a Happy Juneteenth Day!

Juneteenth is the biggest African American holiday in the United States, and many also refer to it as the Second Independence Day for the USA. Celebrating this historic observance is more important than ever now as we continue to see the growing rise of disparity and discrimination against Black people. Juneteenth celebration reminds us of where the country came from and also reminds us of how slow or stagnant positive change has been.

