Kamika Ekadashi is an auspicious day observed in Hinduism. It falls on the eleventh day (Ekadashi) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the Hindu month of Shravan (July-August) according to the lunar calendar. Kamika Ekadashi 2023 will be observed on Thursday, July 13. On this day, devotees observe fasting and engage in various religious activities to seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu. It is believed that observing this fast with devotion can cleanse one's sins, fulfil desires, and bestow spiritual growth.

During the fast, devotees abstain from consuming grains, lentils, certain vegetables, and other prohibited food items. Some people observe a waterless fast (Nirjala Ekadashi), where they avoid consuming food and water throughout the day. The day is dedicated to prayer, meditation, and recitation of hymns and prayers. Devotees visit Vishnu temples and offer special prayers and worship to Lord Vishnu, seeking His divine grace and blessings. Many devotees also spend the day reading or listening to religious scriptures like the Bhagavad Gita and Vishnu Sahasranama (the thousand names of Lord Vishnu).

Kamika Ekadashi 2023 Vrat Tithi, Shubh Muhurat & Significance:

Kamika Ekadashi holds significance as it is believed to remove sins, grant prosperity, and bring about spiritual progress. It is believed that observing this Ekadashi with devotion and sincerity can lead to liberation from the cycle of birth and death.

