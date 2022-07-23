Kamika Ekadashi 2022 will be observed on Sunday, July 24. According to the Hindu calendar, it falls on the eleventh day of Krishna Paksha during the Shravan month. Kamika Ekadashi falls right after Dev Shayani Ekadashi. It is the first Ekadashi to fall in the Chaturmas. People worship Lord Vishnu on this day with Tulsi leaves, flowers, fruits and sesame seeds. Many devotees also light a lamp in front of the lord and ask for forgiveness of all the sins committed. As you observe Kamika Ekadashi 2022, we at LatestLY have curated messages that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them on this auspicious day with WhatsApp stickers, GIFs, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Kamika Ekadashi Vrat 2022 Date, Shubh Muhurat & Significance: From Ekadashi Fasting Rituals to Dos & Don’ts & Mantras, Everything You Need To Know About.

Devotees observe a complete fast on this day and refrain from drinking water or eating anything all day long. If a complete fast is difficult, then a partial fast can also be done where eating fruits and milk products are allowed. The fast is broken on the next day, which is Dwadashi, after giving food and donating clothes and money to Brahmins. Here are messages you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS on this auspicious day.

Happy Kamika Ekadashi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Om Namo Narayana! Kamika Ekadashi Pardons All the Sins and Helps to Attains Moksha.

Happy Kamika Ekadashi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Kamika Ekadashi 2022. I Pray That Lord Vishnu Bless You With the Energy to Get Benefitted With Great Values and Achieve Greater Deeds.

Happy Kamika Ekadashi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Kamika Ekadashi Fast Fulfil Your Wishes and Bless You With a Prosperous Life. Happy Ekadashi Vrat.

Happy Kamika Ekadashi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Very Blissful Kamika Ekadashi Vrat. Om Namo Narayana.

Happy Kamika Ekadashi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Worship Lord Vishu on the Holy Festival of Kamika Ekadashi and Ask Him to Endow Us with Happiness, Good Fortune and Positivity.

It is believed auspicious to read Vishnu Sahastranama and chant Om Namah Shivaya on this day. Also, the one who observes the fast should try and sing kirtan and Bhajan in praise of Lord Vishnu. Observing Kamika Ekadashi fast sincerely pardons all the sins and helps one attain moksha. It also helps one to be relieved from Pitru Dosha. Here are messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them Happy Kamika Ekadashi 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone Happy Kamika Ekadashi 2022!

