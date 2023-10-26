Bengaluru, October 26: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday, held a high-level meeting with Kannada Rajyotsava Award Selection Committee. During the meeting, the Siddaramaiah suggested that the Rajyotsava Award should be given to the most deserving and that regional justice must be followed in the selection of the awardees.

All castes, religions and genders should get representation while selecting the awardees, he suggested. The members of the selection committee opined that 10 awards should be given to organisations that have worked in favour of Kannada in the background of 50 years of renaming the state as Karnataka. Karnataka Rajyotsava 2023 Date, History and Significance: Know All About Karnataka Formation Day Celebration and More About the Annual State Public Holiday.

68 Rajyotsava awards are to be conferred this year and it was decided in the meeting to give away 10 awards to organisations who worked in the favour of Karnataka. As per the release, the Chief Minister said that since the number of applicants was very high for Rajyotsava awards, the government had previously decided to give as many awards as the number of years of Karnataka Ekikarana.

The Karnataka Rajyotsava Award is the second highest civilian honour of the Karnataka state of India and is conferred on November 1, the day of the formation of Karnataka. The award is given to citizens who have made significant contributions in areas such as Arts, Literature, Science, Education, Sports, medicine, public affairs and social service. CM Siddaramaiah Visits Maharani's Science College for Women, Instructs Officials to Complete Rs 150 Crore Project on Time.

In the year 2022, the main recipients of the award were former ISRO chairman K.Sivan, Kannada actors Wing Commander H.G. Dattatreya (retd.), Avinash and Sihi Kahi Chandru, writers A.R. Mitra and Krishne Gowda and many others.

