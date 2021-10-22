Karwa Chauth is a festival celebrated by Indian women on the fourth day after Purnima in the month of Kartik. This year, it will be observed on October 24, Sunday. Here's a collection of Happy Karwa Chauth 2021 greetings, Karva Chauth wishes, Happy Karwa Chauth 2021 images, Karwa Chauth romantic quotes, wallpapers, Karwa Chauth GIFs and messages to send to your partner.

Women buy new clothes, jewellery and puja items as they start preparing for the festival. They apply henna (mehendi) and other cosmetics. Women observe a strict fast on this day to pray for their husband’s long life. Nowadays, many men have also started to observe this fast for the long life of their partner. People wish each other by sending across messages saying Happy Karwa Chauth. We, at LatestLY, have curated wishes that you can send to wish your relatives through WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Karwa Chauth 2021 Makeup Tips: From Base Make-up to Perfect Brows, Quick Ways to Look Flawless on Karva Chauth.

WhatsApp Message Reads: As You Celebrate the Bond of Marriage, Here Is Wishing You a Life of Love and Togetherness, Today and Always. Happy Karwa Chauth!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva Fill Your Life With Love, Peace, Happiness, Good Health and Wealth. Happy Karwa Chauth!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Festival of Karwa Chauth Bring Hope, Smiles and Good Luck in Your Life! Have a Blessed Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Wishes to All the Women Fasting on This Auspicious Day of Karwa Chauth! May All Your Hopes and Dreams Come True!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May The Moonlight Flood Your Life With Happiness and Joy, Peace and Harmony. Happy Karwa Chauth.

In north India, women observe fast from sunrise to moonrise to pray for the longevity of their husbands. It is celebrated traditionally in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. In Andhra Pradesh, it is celebrated as Atla Tadde. Here is a collection of messages and wishes that you can send to your family and friends via WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and text messages.

Women wake up early morning before sunrise and consume the meal which is known as Sargi. Sargi is gifted by a mother-in-law to her daughter-in-law for the festival as she observes the fast. After consuming the meal before sunrise, women observe fast without water and food. After moonrise, women end their fast by watching the moon and having a glass of water and sweet from their husbands' hands. As you observe fast this Karwa Chauth, we have made a list of wishes and greetings for the day that you can send to one and all. Here's wishing everyone a Happy Karwa Chauth 2021!

