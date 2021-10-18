Karwa Chauth is the annual commemoration traditionally celebrated by married Hindu women in North India with a lot of enthusiasm and fervour. It is said to be one of the most challenging fasts that people keep, praying for a long and healthy life for their partners. Karwa Chauth 2021 will be celebrated on October 24. Karwa Chauth celebrations are filled with various rituals and traditions, from the gifting of Sargi, the early morning snacking, and the Karwa Chauth Puja Vidhi that is religiously followed every year. As we prepare to celebrate Karwa Chauth 2021, here is everything you need to know about this auspicious celebration, How to celebrate Karwa Chauth 2021, Karwa Chauth Puja Vidhi and more.

When is Karwa Chauth 2021?

Karwa Chauth is celebrated on the fourth day after Purnima (a full moon) in the month of Kartika according to the lunisolar calendar. Karwa Chauth 2021 falls on October 24, and people who observe this fast strictly abstain from consuming any food from sunrise to moonrise. Karwa Chauth 2021 Celeb-Style Guide: 6 Modern Red Saree Looks To Stun Everyone Around You!

Karwa Chauth Puja Timing

The celebration of Karwa Chauth is held on the Chaturthi Tithi. Chaturthi Tithi for Karwa Chauth 2021 begins at 03:01 am on October 24, 2021, and will go on till 05:43 am on October 25, 2021. However, people will observe the Karwa Chauth Vrat during the Upavasa timing, which is from 6.36 am to 8.36 pm. Karwa Chauth 2021 Celeb-Style Guide: 5 Traditional Red Saree Looks To Celebrate Hindu Festival.

Moonrise on Karwa Chauth 2021

People traditionally break the Karva Chauth fast after moonrise. However, the Karwa Chauth Puja is held before that. The moonrise for Karwa Chauth 2021 is expected to be at 08:46 pm. The Karwa Chauth Puja will be conducted between 06:09 pm to 07:24 pm on October 24.

The preparation of Karwa Chauth actually begins quite early. Preparing a special basket of healthy and delicious food, called Sargi, is a traditional part of the celebration for those observing the fast. People who keep the Karwa Chauth fast often wake up before sunrise, have a bath, eat nutritious things from the Sargi and prepare for the day-long fast. While it was a fast that women only kept praying for the long life for their husbands, in recent years, partners are happily keeping this fast for each other and enjoy sharing this experience together.

We hope that this Karwa Chauth brings you and your family all the happiness you deserve. Happy Karwa Chauth 2021!

