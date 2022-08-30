The famous Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshostsav Mandal is all ready to mark the ancient Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi 2022! Fortunately, this year the God of Knowledge will be welcomed on the earth from his celestial abode on Wednesday, 31 August. The much-awaited festival of Maharashtra is on the corner and meanwhile, most of the customary Ganpati pandals have unveiled their respective idols. The Covid pandemic threw a spanner in the public festivities over the last two years. But this time, pilgrims and devotees will have the opportunity to watch the graceful sight of all the divine idols of Lord Ganesha across the city, one of them being the popular Lalbaugcha Raja! This article contains all the things you need to know about the Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 online Darshan live for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival and other essential deets for the grandeur occasion. Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 First Look Unveiled in Mumbai Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi and Ganeshotsav Celebrations (Watch Video).

The King of Lalbaug will give darshan to lakhs of devotees who travel from different parts of the sphere to fulfil their ambitions and wishes. Like every year, the Lalbaugcha Raja's first look was unveiled with great zeal on Monday, 29 August, in Mumbai. The enormous 12 feet idol of Vinayaka was made under the theme of the sacred Ayodhya Temple. The well-known art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai has created and given shape and beauty to the Pandal. Lord Ganesha was seen sitting in his royal pose on the throne once again to bring off the dreams and faith of all his followers! Moreover, the Ganpati Mandal has also mentioned the links of their social media channels, where people can get online Lalbaugcha Raja Mukh Darshan while sitting at home. Check out and save the below hyperlinks for the "Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Muhurat Pujan" live telecast. Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 Photos & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Get Images of Ganpati Bappa of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal From Past Years.

Official YouTube Channel Of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshostsav Mandal:

Official Facebook Channel - https://www.facebook.com/LalbaugchaRaja/

Official Instagram Channel - https://instagram.com/lalbaugcharaja

Official Twitter Account - https://twitter.com/lalbaugcharaja

Official Android And iOS App - Lalbaugcharaja

Reportedly, the president of the Ganeshotsav Mandal, Bala Kamble, has assured about the water facilities, security and all other necessary arrangments at the Pandal for visitors. Everybody who wishes to visit the Pandal must know about the two lines of darshan. Lalbaugcha Raja Mukh Darshan line consists of devotees who get to touch the feet of the holy idol to fulfil their aspirations. This particular line draws a massive number of devotees, celebrities and politicians. The second is the Navas line which is the Mannath queue for the people who wants to get a look at the pious sight of the Ganpati idol from a little distance without going onto the stage. It can take 5–8 hours or longer to get darshan in this line, especially on weekends.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 30, 2022 12:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).