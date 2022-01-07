Vinayaka Chaturthi is commemorated on the fourth day in the dark phase of the fortnight to the Hindu Calendar. Considered to be a very important and special day for devotees of Lord Ganesha, Chaturthi is often believed to be extremely auspicious days to begin new things or pray to the almighty for the end of all things evil. Every year, Ganapati devotees observe at least 12 Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrats, one for each month. It is believed that following the Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat and visiting Ganesh temples on these occasions helps ease the struggles and sufferings in one’s life. And to do so, it is crucial to know Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022 dates, Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrats 2022 timings, rituals of Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations and more. Ekadashi 2022 Dates, Tithi & Shubh Muhurat: From Pausha Putrada Ekadashi to Devutthana Ekadashi, Here Are All the Auspicious Dates This Year.

Lord Ganesha, who is also known as Vighnaharta is considered to be the God that takes away all our pain and sufferings. This is the reason that Ganesh devotees dedicate Vinayaka Chaturthi to observing stringent fasts and praying to Ganapati for a happier and more peaceful time. While traditionally each year has 12 Vinayak Chaturthi observances, 2022 is special as it actually brings 13 Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations. This is because there are two Pausha Vinayaka Chaturthi this year. While the first was observed on January 6, the second will be the last Vinayaka Chaturthi of 2022 on December 26. List of Major Indian Festivals and Events in 2022: From Holi to Diwali, Eid al-Fitr to Guru Nanak Jayanti, Ganesh Chaturthi to Durga Puja- Get Dates of All Festivities.

Here is the complete list of Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022 Dates, Vrat & Vinayaka Chaturthi Muhurat timings and more.

Month Date Vinayak Chaturthi Vrat Timings 2022 Pausha Vinayaka Chaturthi January 6, 2022 Begins - 02:34 PM, Jan 05 Ends - 12:29 PM, Jan 06 Magha Vinayaka Chaturthi February 4, 2022 Begins - 04:38 AM, Feb 04 Ends - 03:47 AM, Feb 05 Phalgun Vinayaka Chaturthi March 6, 2022 Begins - 08:35 PM, Mar 05 Ends - 09:11 PM, Mar 06 Chaitra Vinayaka Chaturthi April 5, 2022 Begins - 01:54 PM, Apr 04 Ends - 03:45 PM, Apr 05 Vaishaka Vinayaka Chaturthi May 4, 2022 Begins - 07:32 AM, May 04 Ends - 10:00 AM, May 05 Jyeshtha Vinayaka Chaturthi June 3, 2022 Begins - 12:17 AM, Jun 03 Ends - 02:41 AM, Jun 04 Ashada Vinayaka Chaturthi July 3, 2022 Begins - 03:16 PM, Jul 02 Ends - 05:06 PM, Jul 03 Shravana Vinayaka Chaturthi August 1, 2022 Begins - 04:18 AM, Aug 01 Ends - 05:13 AM, Aug 02 Bhadrapada Vinayaka Chaturthi August 31, 2022 Begins - 03:33 PM, Aug 30 Ends - 03:22 PM, Aug 31 Ashwin Vinayaka Chaturthi September 29, 2022 Begins - 01:27 AM, Sep 29 Ends - 12:08 AM, Sep 30 Karthik Vinayaka Chaturthi October 28, 2022 Begins - 10:33 AM, Oct 28 Ends - 08:13 AM, Oct 29 Marghashishara Vinayaka Chaturthi November 27, 2022 Begins - 07:28 PM, Nov 26 Ends - 04:25 PM, Nov 27 Pausha Vinayaka Chaturthi December 26, 2022 Begins - 04:51 AM, Dec 26 Ends - 01:37 AM, Dec 27

We hope that this information helps you to observe the Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat and appease Lord Ganesha to get all the love and light you deserve in your life. Here’s hoping that 2022 makes life easier for all of us and Vignaharitha manages to take away all the evil and negativity in this world.

