Maghi Ganesh Jayanti or Ganesh Jayanti is the birthday of Lord Ganesha, also regarded as the Lord of Wisdom, Good Luck and New Beginnings. It falls on the Shukla Paksha Chaturthi of the Maagha month of the Hindu calendar, which falls in January or February as per the Gregorian calendar. Ganesh Jayanti 2022 falls on Friday, February 4. Here's a collection of Maghi Ganesh Jayanti 2022 wishes in Marathi, Ganesh Jayanti 2022 images, Ganesh Jayanti 2022 Marathi greetings, Maghi Ganesh Jayanti messages, SMS, WhatsApp status, photos of Lord Ganesha and so on. Maghi Ganesh Jayanti 2022: Know Date, Difference From Ganesh Chaturthi, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Significance and Celebrations Related to Lord Ganesha’s Birthday.

It's is a popular festival in Maharashtra. Though Ganesh Chaturthi is also celebrated as Lord Ganesha's birthday, it falls in the Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar, in August or September. As you observe this auspicious Hindu festival, we at LatestLY have curated messages in Marathi that you can send to your family and friends to wish them through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Happy Ganesh Jayanti 2022 Greetings: Send Ganpati HD Images, Magha Shukla Chaturthi Messages and Tilkund Chaturthi Quotes.

It is believed that one must not see the moon on Ganesh Jayant and Ganesh Chaturthi. The person who sees the moon on this day is said to go through Mithya Dosha, which means mental suffering of wrong accusations. According to a legend narrated by Nandi to Sanatkumara sages, Lord Krishna saw the moon on Bhadrapada Shukla Chaturthi and was accused of stealing a precious gem named Syamantaka. Therefore, he observed fast on the Ganesh Jayanti on the advice of Devrishi Narada and got rid of the accusation. Here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can download and send to one and all in Hindi to wish them on Lord Ganesha's birthday.

On this day, people draw an image of Ganesha, in symbolic conical form, with turmeric, sindoor powder and sometimes cow dung and worship it. The symbol is later immersed in water on the fourth day after the festival. The Prashad is made of sesame seeds offered to Lord Ganesha and is then distributed to the devotees. Many people observe fast during the day and enjoy feasting in the evening as a part of the rituals. As you celebrate this day with fasting and feasting, here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can send in Hindi to wish one and all on this day. Wishing everyone Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2022!

