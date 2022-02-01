Maghi Ganesh Jayanti or simply, Ganesh Jayanti is the observation of the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha. Ganesh Jayanti 2022 will be celebrated on February 4, filled with various festivities and rituals. Ganesh Jayanti is observed on the Shukla Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Magha. Usually commemorated in the gregorian month of January or February, this celebration is different from the commemoration of Ganesh Chaturthi, which occurs sometime in August-September. As we prepare to celebrate Ganesha Jayanti 2022, here is everything you need to know about this celebration. February 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Know All Important Dates and List of Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

When is Ganesh Jayanti 2022?

Ganesh Jayanti is celebrated as Lord Ganesha's birthday. Ganesh Jayanti 2022 will be celebrated on February 4. The Chaturthi Tithi Begins - at 04:38 AM on February 4, 2022, and will go on till 03:47 AM on February 5, 2022. Every year people perform the auspicious Ganesha Puja in the Madhyahna Puja Muhurat.

Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat - 11:44 AM to 02:01 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 16 Mins

When is Ganesh Chaturthi 2022?

Ganesh Chaturthi, a Hindu festival celebrating the arrival of Lord Ganesh to earth from Kailash Parvat with his mother Goddess Parvati will be celebrated on August 31, 2022. It is also called Vinayaka Chaturthi. List of Major Indian Festivals and Events in 2022.

How to Celebrate Ganesh Jayanti

The celebration of Ganesh Jayanti mainly revolves around offering aarti and puja to Lord Ganesha during the Puja Muhurat. People often visit Ganpati temples to seek the blessings of the almighty. The celebration of Ganesh Jayanti is mainly observed by people across Maharashtra and some parts of Konkan. Lord Ganesha’s birthday is the most common celebration in the Chaturthi Tithi of Bhadrapada month, which is celebrated as Ganesh Chaturthi.

Lord Ganesha is known as Vighnaharta, the destroyer of all pain and sorrow. Therefore, the celebration of Ganesh Jayanti revolves around seeking Lord Ganesha’s blessings for a happier and less stressful future. Many people also observe the Chaturthi fast to appease Lord Ganesha on this day. We hope that this Ganesh Jayanti fills your life with positivity and happiness. Here is wishing everyone a Happy Ganesh Jayanti 2022!

