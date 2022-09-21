When is Mahalaya 2022? Bengalis wait for this festival eagerly in anticipation of the Durga Puja celebrations. Mayalaya is a festival which marks the end of Pitru Paksha and the beginning of Durga Puja celebrations. It falls one day before the Sharad Navratri celebrations begin in India. Mahalaya 2022 will be celebrated on September 25 and Durga Puja celebrations will begin on October 1 and end on October 5, 2022. One very significant tradition of Mahalaya is listening to Mahisasuramardini, which is a one-and-a-half-hour audio montage of Chandipath, a recitation from the scriptural verses of Durga Saptashati. It includes devotional songs in Bengali along with classical music. The details of the radio programme, which is aired every year during dawn on Mahalaya, have been tweeted by the official handle of All India Radio. Birendra Krishna Bhadra’s Mahisasuramardini programme live streaming link is given on the All India Radio Akashvani channel, the Bengali version will be on FM Rainbow network and Sanskrit/Hindi version on Indraprastha Channel & FM Gold. Mahishasura Mardini 2022 time is 4:00 am IST on September 25. Check this tweet for the details.

A tradition, a heritage, a ritual...synonymous with All India Radio. Celebrate #MahalayaWithAIR! On 25th September 2022 at 4.00 AM Bengali version - FM Rainbow network. Sanskrit/Hindi version - Indraprastha Channel & FM Gold. Live-streaming on https://t.co/uHbeCJl2hT pic.twitter.com/0fFt4P2tLQ — ALL INDIA RADIO आकाशवाणी (@AkashvaniAIR) September 21, 2022

