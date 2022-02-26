Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of the Hindu monk Swami Dayanand whose contributions to society are followed. Swami Dayananda Saraswati Jayanti 2022 in India will fall on Saturday, February 26. We bring you a collection of Swami Dayananda Saraswati quotes in Hindi that you can share with your family and friends to wish. These Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti 2022 images, HD wallpapers, quotes, messages and greetings will help you send festive greetings of the day. Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti 2022: Know Date and Significance To Observe Birth Anniversary of the Great Hindu Monk.

Swami Dayanand was one of the first men to oppose social evils like animal sacrifice, caste system, child marriage and discrimination against women. He was the founder of Arya Samaj. At LatestLY, we have curated messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them Happy Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti with WhatsApp status messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Dayanand Saraswati was the first to give the call for Swaraj as India for Indians in 1876, which Lokmanya Tilak later took up. He worked towards reviving Vedic ideologies. S Radhakrishnan, the president of India, called him one of India's makers. As you celebrate the day, here are messages that you can send to near and dear ones.

Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Quote (File Image)

Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Quote (File Image)

Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Quote (File Image)

Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Quote (File Image)

Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Quote (File Image)

Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Quote (File Image)

The most notable contributions of Swami Dayanand were his promoting of equal rights for women, like the right to the education and reading of Indian scriptures, and his commentary on the Vedas from Vedic Sanskrit in Sanskrit as well as Hindi. We wish everyone a Happy Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2022 07:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).