Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Swami Dayanand, the founder of Arya Samaj, an Indian philosopher, and a social leader. Maharshi Dayanand was born as Mool Shankar Tiwari on February 12, 1824, in Gujarat, on the 10th day of the waning moon in the month of Purnimanta Phalguna. He was named Mool because he was born in Dhanu Rashi and when the Mool Nakshatra prevailed. The Hindu monk was born to Karshanji Lalji Kapadi, and Yashodabai. As per the Hindu Calendar, this year Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti will be observed on the tenth day of Krishna Paksha, in the month of Falgun, i.e on Saturday, 26 February.

Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati Early Life And His Mission

Swami Dayanand dedicated his life reviving Hindu Vedic ideologies and devoting himself to spiritual pursuits in forests, retreats in the Himalayan Mountains, and pilgrimage sites in northern India. He formed the Arya Samaj, Society of Nobles in 1857. Arya Samaj is a monotheistic Indian Hindu reform movement that opposes the worship of any murtis or images, untouchability, animal sacrifices, child marriage, priestly craft, and temple offerings. The Arya Samaj continued to grow to this day, especially in Punjab.

Significance Of Celebrating Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti

In India, all the Vedic institutions and religious establishments celebrate this day with gusto and enthusiasm. On this day, his devotees and followers recall his preachings, good deeds, and moral principles and encourage other people to take the path like Swami Ji. Several schools and academic institutions hold debates, essay competitions, etc. People spread Dayanand's teachings and Vedic message and values that emphasized respect and reverence for other human beings.

Quoting Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati. "God is absolutely holy and wise. His nature, attributes, and power are all holy. He is omnipresent, incorporeal, unborn, immense, omniscient, omnipotent, merciful, and just. He is the maker, protector, and destroyer of world".

