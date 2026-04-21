At least three people have been killed and more than 40 injured in a blast at a fireworks storage and preparation unit in Mundathikkodu on Tuesday afternoon, April 21, officials said. The facility was reportedly preparing firecrackers for the upcoming Thrissur Pooram 2026 when the explosion occurred.

Emergency services, including fire and rescue teams, responded quickly to the incident. The injured, most of them workers at the facility, were shifted to nearby hospitals, with several taken to Thrissur Medical College Hospital for treatment. Kerala Blast: 1 Person Killed, Another Injured After Powerful Explosion at House in Kannur’s Kannapuram Are, Probe Points to Firecracker Storage.

Thrissur Pooram 2026 Tragedy: Blast Kills 3

Sources said around 45 workers were present at the unit at the time of the blast. The majority of those injured were involved in fireworks preparation activities. Ambulances from nearby areas were deployed to the site, and rescue efforts were carried out to evacuate the injured and secure the area.

Fireworks Prepared for Thrissur Pooram 2026 Festival

The facility was reportedly assembling fireworks for Thiruvambady Devaswom, one of the key organisers of the annual festival. The Thrissur Pooram, one of Kerala’s most prominent temple festivals, began on Monday with flag-hoisting ceremonies at Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu Temple, along with other participating temples. Andhra Pradesh Blast: 5 Killed, 20 Injured After Detonators and Gas Cylinders Explode at House in Sri Sathya Sai (See Pics).

Authorities have begun an investigation to determine the cause of the blast. Initial reports suggest the explosion occurred while firecrackers were being assembled, though officials have not yet confirmed the exact trigger. Further details are awaited as rescue operations conclude and officials assess the extent of damage and compliance with safety regulations at the facility.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ONmanorama), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 04:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).