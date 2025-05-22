Masik Karthigai is an auspicious monthly occasion that is celebrated with great devotion in South India, especially in Tamil Nadu. Masik Karthigai occurs each month when the Krittika nakshatra is present in the Tamil calendar. In the name of the festival, Masik Karthigai, ‘Masik’ means ‘monthly’ and ‘Karthigai’ refers to the Krittika nakshatra (star). In May 2025, Masik Karthigai falls on Monday, May 26. This monthly occasion is considered auspicious for Lord Murugan (Subrahmanya) and Lord Shiva, depending on regional traditions.

As per religious beliefs, it is said that Lord Murugan is closely associated with the Krittika Nakshatra. In this article, let’s know more about Masik Karthigai Date in May 2025 and the significance of the monthly observance. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Mother’s Day, Buddha Purnima, Vat Savitri Vrat and More, Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

Masik Karthigai Date in May 2025

Masik Karthigai in May 2025 falls on Monday, May 26.

Masik Karthigai Rituals

On the day of Masik Karthigai, devotees light lamps (deepam) in the evening and worship Lord Murugan or Lord Shiva. They seek the blessings of the deities for health, prosperity, and spiritual growth. Devotees light up oil lamps or ghee lamps in homes and temples. On this day, devotees also visit Murugan or Shiva temples and perform abhishekam (ritual bathing) of the Shivling.

Masik Karthigai Significance

Masik Karthigai holds deep religious significance for devotees of Lord Murugan. As per religious beliefs, it is said that devotees who worship Lord Murugan on this day are blessed with courage, wisdom, and victory over evil. Also, worshipping the deities on this day is said to be helpful in the removal of karmic burdens and the purification of the soul. On this day, devotees worship Lord Murugan and Lord Shiva with great devotion and seek blessings for good health, the well-being of families, and inner strength.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

