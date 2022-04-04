Matsya Jayanti is observed on the Tritiya during the Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar. This year it will be observed on Monday, April 4. Lord Matsya is believed to be the first avatar of Lord Vishnu in the form of fish during the Satya Yuga. According to the Hindu calendar, the Matsya avatar is a one-horned fish that appeared during the Mahapralay. Matsya Jayanti is an important day for Hindu devotees. As you celebrate Matsya Jayanti 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them through WhatsApp greetings, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Matsya Jayanti 2022: Date, Puja Muhurat, Traditions, Significance and All You Need to Know About the Birth of the First Avatar of Lord Vishnu.

On Matsya Jayanti, devotees keep fast and worship Lord Vishnu. It is believed to be auspicious and rewarding to stay awake all night and chant mantras. On this day, the chanting of Matsya Puran and Vishnu Sahasranama is believed to be very auspicious. Many devotees also indulge in offering donations and charity as they observe the Matsya Jayanti. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them on Matsya Jayanti 2022.

Grand celebrations take place on this day in the Lord Vishnu temples. Also, in the Vaishnava and ISKON temples, the celebrations of the festival are very elaborate. The Nagalapuram Veda Narayana Swamy Temple, near Tirupati, in Andhra Pradesh is the only temple in India dedicated to the Matsya avatar of Lord Vishnu. Here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones on this auspicious day. Wishing everyone Happy Matsya Jayanti 2022!

