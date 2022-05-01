May Day is also known as International Workers’ Day and is celebrated on the 1st of May. May Day commemorates the sacrifices and victories of the labour rights movement. The International Federation of Socialists and Trade Union decided to officially observe the 1st of May as International Workers’ day in 1889. May Day also refers to the ancient festival that marks the first day of summer and is celebrated either on May 1 or the first Monday of May but is different from the May Day which is celebrated for labour rights. International Workers’ Day 2022 Date, History and Significance: Everything You Need To Know About May Day or Labour Day Celebrations.

May Day celebrates the spirit and the struggles of the labourers and workers around the world. The day is also observed by holding rallies and demonstrations in support of the workers. To mark the occasion of May Day 2022, here is a collection of May Day 2022 Wishes, May Day 2022 HD Images, May Day 2022 WhatsApp Messages and May Day 2022 HD Wallpapers to share on this important day. International Workers' Day 2022 Wishes & Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Status, GIF Messages, Quotes and Greetings To Send on the 1st of May.

Wishes for May Day 2022

May Day 2022 (Photo Credit: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads Happy May Day to You All. I Take This Opportunity To Thank You All Who Work for Our Nation.

May Day 2022 (Photo Credit: File Image)

HD Wallpaper Reads May Day Is the Day To Salute the Hard Work and Dedication of Strong-Willed Souls Around Us. Wishing Them a Very Blessed May Day.

May Day 2022 (Photo Credit: File Image)

Facebook Status Reads Sending Good Wishes of May Day to All the Deserving Workers of the World!

May Day 2022 (Photo Credit: File Image)

WhatsApp Status Reads I Wish You a Very Happy May Day. Take a Good Rest so You Can Join the Work More Enthusiastically.

May Day 2022 (Photo Credit: File Image)

HD Image Reads Happy May Day to the Workers! Thank You for Pouring Your Soul Into Your Respective Jobs Every Day and Gifting Us With the Fruits of Your Hard Work.

May Day is also observed to commemorate the 1886 Chicago Haymarket Riots. A similar day in nature known as Labor Day is celebrated on September 1 in the United States and Canada to commemorate the labour rights struggle.

