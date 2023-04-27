International Workers' Day commemorates the struggles and gains of the workers and labour movements that took place in Chicago in 1886. It is observed every year worldwide on May 1. It is known by different names in different countries, popularly as May Day and Labour Day. As you celebrate International Workers’ Day 2023, here's a collection of Happy International Workers' Day 2023 messages, Happy May Day 2023 greetings, Labour Day quotes, along with WhatsApp stickers, GIFs, images and HD wallpapers. You can download these for free and share them with people in your contact list as well as online to commemorate the day. May 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events.

International Workers’ Day was established in 1889 by Second International, an association of social and labour organisations. It was a result of the Haymarket riot that took place in Chicago for demanding an eight-hour work policy. International Workers' Day is a reminder of workers’ rights. It is also a day to appreciate the hard work done by workers and a day of rest for all the working class people from their usual jobs. Most countries observe Workers’ Day as a public holiday. International Workers’ Day promotes the idea of creating a safer environment where the voice of workers is heard, and their rights are taken care of. Here is a collection of Happy International Workers’ Day messages you can download and share with one and all as wishes for International Workers’ Day 2023 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

International Workers' Day 2023 Wishes

International Workers' Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy International Workers’ Day to You. May You Get All the Success That You Deserve.

International Workers' Day 2023 Wishes

International Workers' Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Is a Day for All the Workers. Happy International Workers’ Day to All the Hardworking Men and Women.

International Workers' Day 2023 Wishes

International Workers' Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Today Is the Day To Honor Those Souls Striving Hard in Life To Make It Worthwhile. Happy International Workers’ Day!

May Day 2023 Greetings

May Day Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy May Day to You All. I Take This Opportunity To Thank You All Who Work for Our Nation.

May Day 2023 Messages

May Day Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish You a Very Happy May Day. Take a Good Rest so You Can Join the Work More Enthusiastically.

May Day 2023 Wishes

May Day Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy May Day to the Workers! Thank You for Pouring Your Soul Into Your Respective Jobs Every Day and Gifting Us With the Fruits of Your Hard Work.

How to Download International Workers' Day Stickers?



On this day, people share messages and quotes on hard work with their friends and family to wish them Happy International Workers’ Day. The internet is flooded with quotes and messages about workers and labourers appreciating their contribution to society. Wishing everyone Happy International Workers’ Day 2023!

