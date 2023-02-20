Missing Day is the second last day of Anti-Valentine’s Week commemorated by people in India. After the love and mush that has become synonymous with Valentine’s Day, people who missed the sarcasm generally did not want to be flooded with hearts and flowers. Anti-Valentine’s Day 2023 is being celebrated from February 15 to February 21. Missing Day 2023 will be commemorated on February 20, and people will flood social media with Happy Missing Day 2023 wishes and messages, Missing Day 2023 Greetings, Happy Missing Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends online. Missing Day 2023 Quotes, Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: ‘I Miss You’ Messages, WhatsApp Status and Photos To Observe Sad Day in Anti-Valentine’s Week.

Anti-valentine’s Week celebrations have been in full swing. After the commemoration of Slap Day, kick day, perfume day, flirt day, and confession day, Missing Day 2023 is focused on giving time to miss the love we lost. Anti-valentine’s Week is focused on allowing people to be okay with not being in love and single as a whole. Missing Day will be marked on the day before the final celebration of Break Up Day. On the occasion of Missing Day, people will surely listen to their favourite songs on loss, remembrance and missing people they love.

Others, of course, take this opportunity to make jokes and memes of Missing Day and spread some cheer and laughter. In addition to this, sharing Happy Missing Day 2023 wishes and messages, Missing Day 2023 Greetings, Happy Missing Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures is a common practice to celebrate Anti-Valentine’s Week.

