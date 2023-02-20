Missing Day 2023 will be celebrated on February 20. This annual commemoration marks the second last day of Anti-Valentine’s Week celebrations. Missing Day, as the name suggests, is focused on giving oneself a chance to miss the ones they loved and lost. While the emergence of Anti-valentines Week has been a popular trend started by people merely looking to counter all the lovey-dovey business of Valentine’s Week with jokes and memes, Missing Day celebrations are often a mix of bittersweet emotions. People often share Missing Day Images and Wallpapers, Quotes on Missing Day 2023, Missing Day Greetings, Happy Missing Day 2023 wishes and messages, Missing Day jokes and memes, Happy Missing Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. Anti-Valentine’s Week 2023 Calendar: Slap Day, Kick Day, Perfume Day, Flirt Day, Confession Day, Missing Day and Break Up Day – Check Full List.

Anti-valentine's Week is celebrated from February 15 to February 21 every year, and the commemoration is usually seen as the equal and opposite reaction to Valentine's Week celebration leading up to Valentine's Day on February 14. Missing Day forms the second last day of Anti-Valentine's Week and is followed by the final day of this observance - Break Up Day. Happy Anti-Valentine Day 2023 Quotes, Wishes & Greetings, WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Facebook & Instagram Posts to Share During The Anti-Love Week.

As we prepare to celebrate Missing Day 2023, here are some Missing Day Images and Wallpapers, Quotes on Missing Day 2023, Missing Day Greetings, Happy Missing Day 2023 wishes and messages, Missing Day jokes and memes, Happy Missing Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can post online.

