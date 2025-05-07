Mohini Ekadashi is an important fasting day that is celebrated by Hindus across India with great devotion. The auspicious Ekadashi day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and is celebrated particularly by those who follow the Vaishnav tradition. The day of Mohini Ekadashi falls on the Ekadashi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakha, which corresponds to April or May in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Mohini Ekadashi falls on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Mohini Ekadashi Images & Happy Ekadashi HD Wallpapers for Free Download: WhatsApp Messages, Quotes and SMS for the Auspicious Day.

According to drikpanchang, the Parana time, which means the fast-breaking time, will be on May 9 from 05:49 to 08:22 am. On Parana Day, the Dwadashi End Moment will be at 14:56 pm. This Ekadashi is named after Mohini, the enchanting female form of Lord Vishnu. On this day, devotees seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu for prosperity and well-being. Mohini Ekadashi Wishes and Messages: WhatsApp Greetings, Lord Vishnu Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the Auspicious Day.

Mohini Ekadashi 2025 Date

Mohini Ekadashi 2025 falls on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

Mohini Ekadashi 2025 Timings

The Mohini Ekadashi Ekadashi Tithi begins at 10:19 on May 7 and ends at 12:29 on May 8, 2025

The Parana time will be on May 9 from 05:49 to 08:22 am.

On Parana Day, the Dwadashi End Moment will be at 14:56 pm.

Mohini Ekadashi Rituals

On the day of Mohini Ekadashi, devotees should wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

Devotees observe a strict fast from sunrise on Ekadashi to sunrise the next day (Dwadashi).

They should light a ghee diya, incense sticks and offer flowers with prayers to Lord Vishnu and seek his blessings.

Vishnu Sahasranama and other prayers dedicated to Lord Vishnu are recited on this day to please the Lord

People visit Vishnu temples, especially those dedicated to Lord Krishna or Lord Rama and seek blessings for a healthy and prosperous life.

Mohini Ekadashi Significance

Mohini Ekadashi holds great significance for devotees of Lord Vishnu. It is said that observing this Ekadashi fast is believed to help devotees overcome sins and gain progress on the path of spiritual liberation. As per Hindu beliefs, Lord Vishnu assumed the form of Mohini to distribute Amrit among the Gods during the churning of the ocean, also known as Samudra Manthan, thus preventing the demons (Asuras) from becoming immortal. This day helps devotees get freedom from past karmic debts and sins and brings peace, prosperity, and success.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

