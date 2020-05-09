Mother's Day 2020: Here's How to Say Mom in Different Languages to Express Your Love On This Special Day

Happy Mother's Day images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mother's Day is a special day to thank mothers for their selfless love and care that is irreplaceable. The day makes mothers feel special for her relentless contributions towards the growth and well-being of her children and the family. Mother's Day is celebrated in several countries around the world. The dates of the special day changes every year. However, it is largely celebrated on the second Sunday of May every year. This year, it will be celebrated on May 10. Mother’s Day 2020 Virtual Celebration Ideas: 7 Ways to Shower Your Mom With Love and Make the Bond Stronger While Social Distancing!

In most countries, Mother's Day is an observance derived from the holiday as it has evolved in the United States. As adopted by other countries and cultures, the holiday has different meanings and is celebrated on different dates. On this special day, here's how you can say 'Mom' in different languages to express your love to Your Mother on Mother's Day 2020. Mother's Day 2020 During Coronavirus Lockdown: 4 Ways to Celebrate and Surprise Your Mom if You Are Staying Away From Home.

Here Are Different Ways You Can Call Your Mother and Surprise Her:

Arabic: “Ahm” Dutch: “Moeder” or “Moer” French: "Mere” or “Maman” German: “Mutter” Hawaiian: “Makuahine” Hindi: “Maa” or “Maji” Irish: “Mathair” Latin: “Mater” Persian: “Madr” or “Maman” Polish: “Matka” or “Mama” Russian: “Mama” Spanish: “Madre,” “Mama” or “Mami” Swedish: “Mamma,” “Mor” or “Morsa” Urdu: “Ammee” Vietnamese: “Me”

This year, make it a point to appreciate the efforts of your mother takes for you and the love that she has been showering on you since you were born! This is the time to thank her for everything she has done for you, and make her feel special. We wish you have a great and thoughtful celebration this Mother's Day 2020!