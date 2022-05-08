Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday in the month of May every year. Mother's Day 2022 will therefore be celebrated on May 8. This commemoration is one of the most important celebrations for families, who try to go above and beyond to thank the string that ties them together and effortlessly and selflessly supports and celebrates each and every member - mothers. The celebration of Mother's Day brings with it endless options for celebrations. From getting the Best Mother's Day gifts to writing emotional Happy Mother's Day wishes and finding Mother's Day Greetings, there are several elements of commemorating Mother's Day. And as we prepare to celebrate Mother's Day 2022, here is everything you need to know about this observance, how to celebrate Mother's Day and more. Happy Mother’s Day 2022 Wishes & Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, HD Images, Motherhood Quotes, Photos and Telegram GIFs.

When is Mother's Day 2022?

Mother's Day in India is celebrated on the second Sunday in the month of May. Mother's Day 2022 will therefore be celebrated on May 8. This commemoration is marked by various fun activities and special and exciting plans every year.

Significance of Mother's Day Celebration

Mothers - they go above and beyond to help take care of their loved ones and sacrifice way more than anyone possibly can for their kids. Their selfless work towards family cannot be matched by anyone or anything. But more often than not, we take our mothers for granted and forget to express how much we love and cherish them. Mother's Day offers a much-needed opportunity to rectify this and shower the moms in the world with all the love and care.

We hope that you do your bit to celebrate the moms and mom figures in your life who have helped you become the best version of yourself this Mother's Day. And while we do so, it is also essential to understand and recognise that moms deserve a lot more than just a day of celebration, and we all have to step up to ensure they do not bear the burden of all the responsibilities at home. Happy Mother's Day 2022!

