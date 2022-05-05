Happy Mother’s Day 2022! It is said that the most beautiful and lovely relationship in the world is that of a mother and child. The mother-child relationship is said to be unbreakable and that mothers love their children unconditionally and selfishly. Mothers nurture children and make them capable of living in this world. Mother's Day is celebrated to remember and honour her sacrifices. On this day, everyone tries their best to celebrate their mothers and also give them special gifts to show their love. Not like one day is enough but it is a great way to celebrate the presence of moms in our life. Mother's Day was first celebrated in the United States.

Anna Jarvis, a famous American activist, was very close to her mother and loved her dearly. He did not marry for the rest of his life to take care of his mother. Annie's mother later died. After her mother passed away, Annie devoted her entire life to the service of others. During World War II, Anna served as a mother to wounded American soldiers. In honour of her service spirit, the then President of the United States, Woodrow Wilson, passed a law in her honour, and since then Mother's Day has been celebrated around the world on the second Sunday in May. Happy Mother’s Day 2022: From Pizza to Pesto Shells, 5 Dishes To Celebrate The Day and Impress Your Mom With Your Cooking!

This day is dedicated to the mother's love, sacrifice and affection. Mother on earth is called a form of God. Only a mother loves her children unconditionally. Mother's Day is celebrated every year to remember this sacrifice. On this day every child resorts to gifts, and surprises to make their mothers feel special, but you can also make your mother feel special through loving greeting messages without saying anything. On this special occasion, you can wish your beloved mothers a Happy Mother's Day through these wonderful messages, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook greetings, and GIF images.

Mother's Day Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Our Home Has Always Been “Sweet Home”, With a Wonderful Mother Like You Whose Love Is Warm and True, The Heart of Our Home Is YOU."

Happy Mother’s Day Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Mother’s Day! Thank You for Everything You’ve Done for Us. It’s More Than We Can Ever Repay You!

Happy Mother’s Day Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Mothers Day! Thank You for Everything You’ve Done for Us. It’s More Than We Can Ever Repay You!

Happy Mother’s Day Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Mother’s Day to the Best Role Model I Could Have Ever Asked for!

Mother's Day GIF Greeting:

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Mother's Day!

This day of honouring the mother is celebrated on different dates in countries all over the world, but in many countries including India, Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May. On this day people express their feelings towards their mother in many ways like giving greeting cards and gifts to their mother to make her feel special.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2022 10:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).