Earth Hour is the annual celebration that falls on the last Saturday of March, where people turn off the non-essential light. The timing is always from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm. This event started as a lights-off event in Sydney, Australia, in 2007. When Holy Saturday falls on the last Saturday of March, Earth Hour is moved a week early rather than its usual date. Earth Hour 2021 will be celebrated on March 27. Earth Hour is one of the most important environmental conservation events of the year. On the occasion of Earth Hour 2021 we will share below HD images, wallpapers, wishes, Facebook greetings, GIF Messages, WhatsApp stickers and SMS to appeal to everybody to save electricity.

Earth Hour was started by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and partners as a symbolic lights-out event in Sydney in 2007. Earth Hour engages millions of people in more than 180 countries and territories, switching off their lights to show support for our planet. As per the Earth Hour organisation, participation in this event symbolises a commitment to change beyond the hour. This year 'Virtual Spotlight' event will be organised by the Earth Hour organisation, where they will be sharing a very important video that can be shared with friends, families and colleagues to help spread awareness about the importance of environmental conservation.

On Earth Hour 2021, many events will take place online and you could also become part of it. You can send across these newest Earth Hour 2020 wishes and greetings via SMSes, picture messages, text messages, and can also be made up into amazing GIFs and videos as well which are available below absolutely free. You could play your role this Earth Hour 2021 by encouraging young ones to avoid wastage of important resources like electricity and fuel.

Earth Hour 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

1. We Won’t Have a Society if We Destroy the Environment. – Margaret Mead

Earth Hour 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

2. What Is the Use of a House if You Haven’t Got a Tolerable Planet to Put It On? ― Henry David Thoreau

Earth Hour 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

3. A Nation That Destroys Its Soils Destroys Itself. Forests Are the Lungs of Our Land, Purifying the Air and Giving Fresh Strength to Our People. ― Franklin D. Roosevelt

Earth Hour 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

4. The Environment Is Where We All Meet; Where We All Have a Mutual Interest; It Is the One Thing All of Us Share. -Lady Bird Johnson

Earth Hour 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

5. The Earth Is What We All Have in Common. —Wendell Berry

Earth Hour 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

6. He That Plants Trees Loves Others Beside Himself. -Thomas Fuller

Earth Hour 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

7. Earth Provides Enough to Satisfy Every Man’s Needs, but Not Every Man’s Greed. ― Mahatma Gandhi

Earth Hour 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

8. Trees Are Earth’s Endless Effort to Speak to the Listening Heaven. -Rabindranath Tagore

Earth Hour WhatsApp Stickers

Get innovative by sending out amazing WhatsApp stickers from here for Earth Hour 2021. We wish you all a very Happy Earth Hour and appeal everybody to save light.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2021 07:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).