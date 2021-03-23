Earth Hour is the annual worldwide observance where people shut off all the non-essential electric lights for an hour from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm on a specific day towards the end of March. Earth Hour 2021 will be observed on March 27 and will be a crucial event across the globe. Conceptualised by WWF Australia, Earth Hour is a phenomenal initiative that helps you raise awareness of reducing electricity use. As we prepare to celebrate Earth Hour 2021, here is everything you need to know about this observance, the importance of Earth Hour, and how you can participate in Earth Hour 2021.

When is Earth Hour 2021?

Earth Hour is celebrated towards the end of March every year. The celebration is observed on the last Saturday in March. Earth Hour 2021 will be observed on March 27.

When was Earth Hour Started?

Earth Hour was first observed in 2007 on March 31. WWF Australia presented their concept with Fairfax Media, who, along with Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore, backed this event. However, the idea of creating an initiative that will engage more people on the subject of climate change. On March 31, at 7.30 pm, the first Earth Hour was observed in Sydney. In the same year, in October, San Francisco ran its own Lights Out program inspired by the Earth Hour Initiative. In 2008, Earth Hour was held internationally on March 29 from 8 pm to 9 pm. March 2021 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events.

How is Earth Hour Celebrated?

The best thing about this observance is that anyone can participate in this celebration by simply turning off their non-essential electric appliances for an hour. People across the world turn off the non-essential lights, fans, etc., from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm. This helps people to become more mindful of how they use electricity and simple acts that they can do to reduce consumption.

The one-hour blackout also helps save electricity while also making a strong statement. So if you are keen on being a climate change warrior, turn off the lights, and celebrate Earth Hour 2021 as it's supposed to be. Happy Earth Hour, 2021.

