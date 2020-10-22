Mysore Dasara is a ten-day festival held in the Indian state of Karnataka that starts on Navratri and ends with Vijayadashmi. Mysuru Dasara 2020 began on October 17 and ends on October 27. Vijayadashami is of much importance to the celebration which is also celebrated as Dasara, during which a procession is held on the streets of Mysore. An image of Goddess Chamundeshwari is placed on a golden howdah on the back of a decorated elephant and taken on a five-kilometre-long procession with dance, music, horses and camels. It starts from Mysore Palac and culminates at Bannimantapa, where the Banni tree is worshipped. Elephant parade or Jumbo Savar is another highlight of the event. Mysuru Dasara 2020 Celebrations: Karnataka Govt Issues Recommendations of Technical Advisory Committee, Asks Organisers to Make Celebrations Virtual For Public.

While Mysore Dasara is celebrated with grand festivities, due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Karnataka government on Tuesday decided to curtail the festivities and keep it a low-key event this year. The festival celebrates the victory of Goddess Durga over the devil Mahishasuru. Locally, the festival is called Nadahabba. Various cultural celebrations and festivities are held during the event. There is also a display of swords, weapons, elephants and horses. Dasara 2020: Nine Day Dasara Festival Gets Off to Colourful Start at Kanaka Durga Temple in Vjayawada.

Mysore Dasara 2020 Vijaya Muhurat

October 26, 02:05 PM to 02:52 PM

Duration - 00 Hours 47 Mins

Mysore Dasara Aparahna Time - 01:18 PM to 03:39 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 21 Mins

Dashami Tithi Begins - 07:41 AM on Oct 25, 2020

Dashami Tithi Ends - 09:00 AM on Oct 26, 2020

The Mysore Palace is lit fully on all days of the festival. The tradition of celebrating Mysore Dasar completed its 400th anniversary in 2010. Tourists from various part of the country and outside come together to watch the event. However, this year the event won't be held in its regular grandeur.

