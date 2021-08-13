Since today is the festival of Hariyali Teej, after this comes the festival of Nag Panchami. On the day of Nag Panchami, serpents are worshiped and the message for their protection is sent out. This is the Sawan month going on and it is dedicated to Mahadev and Mata Parvati. The snake is very dear to Mahadev, so much so that he wears it around his neck. On this day people also exchange greetings, wishes and blessings online. We bring you a collection of Nag Panchami wishes images, Naga Panchami 2021 greetings, Happy Nag Panchami 2021 wishes, Nag Panchami images, Naga Panchami HD wallpapers, Naga Panchami WhatsApp Stickers, and more for free download. Cobra Snakes Do NOT Drink Milk, Here's What You Should Know About This Myth and Worshiping of Snakes on This Day.

Worshiping Mahadev's beloved serpents during the month of Sawan is considered very auspicious. This time the festival of Nag Panchami will be celebrated on August 13. On the day of Nag Panchami, one should worship the 12 god serpents Anant, Vasuki, Shesha, Padma, Kambal, Ashvatar, Shankhpal, Dhritarashtra, Takshak, Kaliya and Pingal. Chanting of the mantra 'Om Kurukulye Hum Fatt Swaha' is considered auspicious. On this day, we have got you a collection of free HD images, messages and greetings that you can send everyone. These are special wishes which you can download for free:

The festival of Nag Panchami is celebrated in the month of Sawan. Nag Panchami has a special significance in Hinduism. This year Nag Panchami is on 13th August, Friday. On this day people worship Lord Shiva along with Nag Devta. According to religious belief, on this day a person who performs Rudrabhishek along with worshiping Nag Devta gets freedom from all the troubles.

