Nagula Chavithi is an auspicious Hindu observance dedicated to observing Naga Puja. On this day, people worship snakes or serpent Gods. It falls on the fourth day after Deepavali Amavasya during Hindu month of Karthika. Nag Panchami and Nagasashti are observed after Naga Chaturthi. In some parts of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, it is also celebrated in the Hindu month of Sravana month. Nagula Chavithi 2020 falls on November 18. Devotees offer milk to serpents and pray to it for health and prosperity. Ahead of Nagula Chavithi 2020, we bring to you Nagula Chavithi date, Shubh Puja Muhurat and rituals associated with it. Cobra Snakes Do NOT Drink Milk, Here's What You Should Know About This Myth and Worshiping of Snakes on This Day.

Married women, especially mothers conduct the rituals for the well-being of their children. They also offer dry fruits to Sarpa Devata at the Valmeekam or Putta. On Nag Chaturthi day, Ashtanga, the seven hooded Cobra is worshipped. They pour milk into pits of snakes, which is a controversial act as animal activists oppose the practice. Serpent Gods that are worshipped on Nagula Chavithi include Ananta, Vasuki, Shesha, Padma, Kambala, Karkotaka, Ashvatara, Dhritarashtra, Shankhapala, Kaliya, Takshaka and Pingala.

Nagula Chavithi Puja Muhurat

11:17 AM to 01:31 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 14 Mins

Chavithi Tithi Begins - 01:17 AM on Nov 18, 2020

Chavithi Tithi Ends - 11:16 PM on Nov 18, 2020

According to the popular legend associated with Nagula Chavithi in Telugu Hindu culture, it is believed that on this day Lord Shiva drank the poison Halahala or Kalkuta to save the universe during Samudra Manthan, a popular episode in Mahabharata referring to the churning of the ocean for the nectar of immortality. People visit snake temples and offer fruits and flower to the idols. The celebration is also to denote the close relationship one should maintain with nature by protecting the forests that are home to snakes and many other reptiles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2020 03:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).