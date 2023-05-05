Every year, National Cartoonist Day is celebrated on May 5 in several countries across the world. The special day is a worldwide celebration of cartoonists and their artistic and unique work. The National Cartoonist Society declared May 5 as the date to celebrate National Cartoonist Day in the 1990s. The day aims to promote support for the cartooning industry and to recognize the impact they have had on society. As per historical records, May 5 was chosen to acknowledge the first appearance of the mischievous cartoon character "The Yellow Kid" in the New York World newspaper on May 5, 1895. The character was created by comic strip artist Richard F. Outcault. As we celebrate National Cartoonist Day 2023, here’s all we need to know about National Cartoonist Day 2023 date and the significance of this day. May 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: From Buddha Purnima to Mother's Day, List of Significant Dates in the Fifth Month of the Year.

National Cartoonist Day 2023 Date

National Cartoonist Day 2023 will be celebrated on Friday, May 5.

National Cartoonist Day Significance

National Cartoonist Day is an important day for all cartoonists across the world as the day promotes the importance of art and cartoons. The special day is held in remembrance of the first comic strip featured in a newspaper and also honours all cartoonists, past and present, and their creativity and hard work. The day encourages people to understand the role of cartoons and art in general and the impact they have on society. There are some renowned cartoonists who made their mark across the world with their unique cartoons. National Cartoonist Day is a perfect opportunity to encourage artistry and reading and educate people around the world about its importance in our day-to-day lives.

