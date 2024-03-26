National Doctors' Day is an annual event observed around the United States (US) on March 30 to recognise the contributions of physicians to individual lives and communities. The day aims to honour the hard work, dedication, and compassion of doctors who work to improve the health and well-being of others. This date was chosen because it marks the anniversary of the first use of general anaesthesia in surgery by Dr. Crawford W. Long in 1842. This day allows patients and communities to express gratitude and appreciation for the invaluable service doctors provide. National Doctors' Day is typically celebrated on March 30 in many countries, including the US. National Doctors’ Day Messages & HD Wallpapers: Greetings To Share With Your Doctors and Make Them Feel Special.

What Is the Date of National Doctors' Day 2024?

National Doctors' Day 2024 will be celebrated majorly in the US on Saturday, March 30.

What Is the History of National Doctors’ Day?

The first Doctors’ Day observance was on March 28, 1933, in Winder, Georgia, United States. This observance included mailing cards to the physicians and their wives and placing flowers on the graves of deceased doctors, including Dr. Long. After the Barrow County Alliance adopted a resolution to pay tribute to the doctors, Mrs. E. R. Harris of Winder, president of the Barrow County Alliance, presented the plan to the Georgia State Medical Alliance in 1933. National Doctor’s Day: 7 Bollywood Actors Who Played Doctors on Screen Flawlessly!

The resolution was adopted on May 10, 1934, at the annual state meeting in Augusta, Georgia. The resolution was introduced to the Women's Alliance of the Southern Medical Association at its 29th annual meeting held in St. Louis, Missouri, November 19–22, 1935, by the Alliance president, Mrs. J. Bonar White. Since then, Doctors' Day has become an integral part of and synonymous with the Southern Medical Association Alliance.

The United States Senate and House of Representatives passed SJ RES. #366 during the 101st United States Congress, which US President George Bush signed on October 30, 1990, creating Public Law 101-473, designating Doctors' Day as a national holiday celebrated on March 30 every year.

What Is the Significance of National Doctors’ Day?

National Doctors' Day is an important event in the US that helps people to extend gratitude to the doctors for their selfless service. On this day, various organisations, hospitals, and medical institutions organise events and activities to commemorate the day, including award ceremonies, appreciation dinners, and community initiatives.

