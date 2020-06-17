National Mascot Day 2020 Date and Significance: Why the US Celebrates Mascot Day? Here's Everything to Know About the Day Highlighting the Importance of Mascots

National Mascot Day 2020: The event of National Mascot Day is celebrated to recognise the efforts and importance of mascots in significant events, especially sports. It is celebrated amidst grand fanfare and tremendous enthusiasm amongst people to observe the occasion. National Mascot Day is celebrated majorly in the United States, with different countries joining the bandwagon gradually. There’s a lot to know when it comes to National Mascot Day. If you are looking for details about National Mascot Day 2020 – its date, history, and significance, then you have arrived at the right place. However, by now, you would be probably wondering what is a mascot? From Fred the Red to Benny the Bull, 11 Super-Cool Mascots in Sports.

What is a Mascot?

As per Wikipedia, ‘A mascot is any person, animal, or object thought to bring luck, or anything used to represent a group with a common public identity, such as a school, professional sports team, society, military unit, or brand name.’ Almost every major global sporting event, be it Olympics, Asian Games, World Cups (football, cricket, etc.) have a mascot associated with it.

To add more perspective, let’s a look at the few examples: Remember the popular Ronald McDonald of McDonald’s? Or Mickey Mouse of Walt Disney? Or Zoozoo of Vodafone?

National Mascot Day Date and History

Like every year, the National Mascot Day 2020, will be celebrated on June 17, this year as well, which will fall on Wednesday. There is no record of the origin of this event. However, it is a long-time tradition in the US to celebrate the work of mascots.

National Mascot Day: Significance

The observance of National Mascot Day holds a great cultural significance in the American culture. It is a warm gesture towards the mascots, who sweat day and night to keep the audience entertained and cheered up throughout the duration of game/match or day.

The day is marked in honour of those free-spirited individuals who try every trick up their sleeve to keep the energy levels of the crowd throughout. They are fan favourites, brand symbols, and everything that a fan could associate with a favourite team/club or an organisation.

There are themed-parades, fun-filled roadshows, cultural and sports events across the country where people dress up as mascots and enjoy in full spirits. You will be surprised to know that even colleges, and schools have their different and unique mascots. The atmosphere is electrifying. People celebrate the event with great pomp.

We at LatestLY wish you all a very ‘Happy National Mascot Day 2020’. With such depressing times on our head due to Coronavirus, we hope you infuse some creativity and be a part of this fun-filled event.

