National Milk Day in India is celebrated on November 26 each year to honour Dr. Verghese Kurien, the "Father of the White Revolution." Dr. Kurien spearheaded Operation Flood, transforming India into the largest producer of milk globally and ensuring self-sufficiency in dairy production. This day highlights the importance of milk in the nation’s economy and its role in eradicating malnutrition. As you observe National Milk Day 2024, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of Happy Milk Day quotes, National Milk Day in India sayings and messages that you can download and share with all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day. From Calcium to Hydration, 5 Nutritional Benefits of Milk You Must Know.

On this day, various events are organised, including awareness campaigns on the nutritional benefits of milk and its products. Schools and institutions host seminars and quizzes to educate students about the dairy industry and Dr. Kurien’s contributions. Farmers and dairy cooperatives are acknowledged for their role in sustaining the milk revolution. As we celebrate National Milk Day 2024, here's a collection of slogans, quotes and messages to share online. National Milk Day 2024 Date and Significance: All You Need To Know About the Day That Marks the Birth Anniversary of Dr Verghese Kurien, the Father of White Revolution in India.

National Milk Day also emphasises the role of the dairy industry in empowering rural livelihoods. The cooperative model initiated by Dr. Kurien uplifted millions of small-scale farmers, especially women, providing them with sustainable incomes and social dignity. This day celebrates their collective contribution to nation-building.

On this day, milk brands and cooperatives often run promotional campaigns, offering discounts and spreading awareness about milk’s health benefits. By celebrating National Milk Day, India recognises its journey towards dairy self-sufficiency and honours the legacy of a visionary who reshaped rural India.

