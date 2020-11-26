In India, National Milk Day is celebrated on November 26 every year. This observance was first established by the Food and Agricultural Organisation in 2014 and marks the birth anniversary of Dr Varghese Kurien - the key revolutionary behind India’s White Revolution. National Milk Day 2020 celebrations are sure to be extremely important and mostly online. People are bound to share National Milk Day Images and Wallpapers, Happy National Milk Day wishes and messages, Milk Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with friends and family.

Celebration of National Milk Day 2020 is especially important to celebrate the dairy farmers and workers who have been consistently and diligently playing their role in making milk and milk products available to us, in the middle of the pandemic. National Milk Day is the celebration of the White Revolution of 1970. One of the biggest dairy development programmes in the world, Operation Flood, was the pioneer behind this idea. He developed the Anand model of dairy cooperatives and replicated it across the country, and his role in making milk a profitable and easily accessible source of nutrition is celebrated and remembered on this day.

As we prepare to celebrate National Milk Day 2020 here are some National Milk Day Images and Wallpapers, Happy National Milk Day wishes and messages, Milk Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your family and friends.

Dr Verghese Kurien is one of the most revolutionary figures in the field of agriculture and dairy. He not only dairy farming a large reliable and revenue earning model of income for rural India, but also made India a self-sufficient country in edible oils. It is crucial to remember that his innovations and guidance helped India to get through one of the most challenging times, and his model continues to empower millions. Happy National Milk Day 2020!

